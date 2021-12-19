BOOKS: Year's best sports writing offers more than play-by-play

That certainly proves the caliber of the writing included in this year’s book, which also features such articles as “The Confederate Flag Is Finally Gone at NASCAR Races, and I Won’t Miss It for a Second” by Ryan McGee, first published in ESPN, June 10, 2020; “Their Son’s Heart Saved His Life. So He Rode 1,426 Miles to Meet Them” by A.C. Shilton, first published in Bicycling, Jan. 24, 2020; and “This Woman Surfed the Biggest Wave of the Year” by Maggie Mertens, first published in The Atlantic, Sept. 12, 2020.

But as time-consuming as reading — and often re-reading the stories — is, Stout has also found time to write, edit, or ghostwrite over 100 books, such as his 2009 "Young Woman and the Sea: How Gertrude Ederle Conquered the English Channel and Changed the World," now to be made into a motion picture, and his latest, "Tiger Girl and the Candy Kid: America's Original Gangster Couple," a true crime book about a Bonnie and Clyde-like Jazz Age couple, only with a more compelling storyline and, according to Stout and the photos I’ve seen, much better looking. There’s also "Fenway 1912: The Birth of a Ballpark, a Championship Season, and Fenway's Remarkable First Year" and "The Complete Story of Chicago Cubs Baseball."