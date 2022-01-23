BOOKS: You can teach an old dog new tricks

Of course, some dogs take longer at it.

“They have to have the drive,” she said. “Some dogs have more drive than others.”

To develop that drive, Carson uses several techniques, including Free Shaping, where she just sits with a big handful of treats and as the dog approximates the right moves, offers one up.

Carson is a serious dog lover. After getting her first pet when she was 11, she was so determined to add more to her menagerie that she opened up a pet daycare when she was 14. The first month she had three dogs she was training, and by the end of the second month she was training 40 in agility, obedience and puppy tricks.

But not in her home in Toronto where she grew up. Her parents, less dog loving than she, thought one at home was enough. Now she has three of her Super Collies (typically Border Collies) and a cat at home with her. At one time she had six.

Border Collies and Border Collie mixes, known for being super smart, are easy to work with and good for showing.

“They have the stamina to learn and perform, as they’re bred to guard sheep for hours and hours at a time,” she said.