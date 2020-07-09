Comic hero 'Asterix' plans friendly assault on the New World

They’re set in 50 B.C. in a region of Western Europe almost entirely conquered by the Romans. One small village of Gauls manages to resist, thanks to a special magic formula. The heroes are the wily and tough Asterix and his best friend Obelix, a red-haired giant prone to pratfalls and drinking too much.

Johnson's translations are more streamlined and accessible than its predecessors. In the old books, the Roman camps were “entrenched.” Now, they are “fortified.” In the old, the village leader announced: “And now I declare the revels open!” In the new, he says: “Let the party begin!”

One very American change can be detected just a few panels into the first volume, when Obelisk warns his pal that the Romans will be mad because he keeps beating them up. “Huh!” Asterix replied in the old translation. “Whatever,” he says in the new.

Goscinny died in 1977 and Uderzo, who died in March, took on both the writing and illustrating for many years. The last three editions of Asterix were written by Jean-Yves Ferri and drawn by Didier Conrad. The latest is “The Chieftain's Daughter,” released internationally in October 2019.