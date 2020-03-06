Dave Matthews was inspired by his daughters to write a novel

For his debut novel, Dave Matthews found inspiration close to home.

He was recording music in New Orleans years ago when he started imagining the story of “If We Were Giants.” His twin daughters were 6.

While they played in the trees, the singer-songwriter was overwhelmed by nature and how people interact with it. So that prompted him to craft a story to share with them.

Though the story centers on a strong young woman, Matthews never set out to write a book about female empowerment. He says it just sort of happened.

“I think maybe because my daughters inspire me,” he said.

Kirra, the heroine of the story, is a 14-year old girl living in a hidden community inside a volcano. But her family’s secret location is discovered and destroyed. As the lone survivor, she is taken in by a group of forest dwellers. Over time, she summons the courage to confront her past and save her new family from another deadly attack.

Matthews wants the book to provide hope in a complicated world. Published by Disney-Hyperion, “If We Were Giants” is currently in bookstores.