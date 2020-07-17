Drawn to the comic art: Times employee releases 'Farm Force 5'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James Pellegrini was always fascinated by comic books and the art of animation.

Pellegrini, head of marketing and creative services at The Times, recently released his new comic book "Farm Force 5." It's based on characters he introduced in a preliminary book in 2002, which he only printed eight copies of. But the characters and story idea, he said, actually go back three decades.

The characters and storyline have been tweaked, expanded and refined through the years. Pellegrini said he was ready to go full force with his comic book idea while staying home due to the pandemic.

Pellegrini has been a fan of comic characters and cartoons since he was a child. He was influenced in his attraction for and love of the art by family.

"I'm the fourth in a family of five kids. My mom was an artist. She taught oil painting and she inspired us. And my older brother was a fantastic artist and liked comic books," Pellegrini said.

His mother, who lives in St. John, has always encouraged his love of art.

"I always thought it would be a cool job to become a comic artist," he said.