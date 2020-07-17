Drawn to the comic art: Times employee releases 'Farm Force 5'

James Pellegrini was always fascinated by comic books and the art of animation.
Pellegrini, head of marketing and creative services at The Times, recently released his new comic book "Farm Force 5." It's based on characters he introduced in a preliminary book in 2002, which he only printed eight copies of. But the characters and story idea, he said, actually go back three decades.
The characters and storyline have been tweaked, expanded and refined through the years. Pellegrini said he was ready to go full force with his comic book idea while staying home due to the pandemic.
Pellegrini has been a fan of comic characters and cartoons since he was a child. He was influenced in his attraction for and love of the art by family.
"I'm the fourth in a family of five kids. My mom was an artist. She taught oil painting and she inspired us. And my older brother was a fantastic artist and liked comic books," Pellegrini said.
His mother, who lives in St. John, has always encouraged his love of art.
"I always thought it would be a cool job to become a comic artist," he said.
Pellegrini said he enjoyed "actively" working on the story. "Farm Force 5" revolves around Sci-Fi adventure and has a universal theme, the artist said. Part of the story also talks about the concept of conservation and how the earth is affected by humans. "People (have) to think about what we're doing to our home planet," Pellegrini said. He added the book will appeal to both older and younger comics fans.
Pellegrini said he's long wanted to seriously work on the comic book but was always busy with other things.
"The only reason I had time to do this at home is because of the 'stay at home' order," he said.
While Pellegrini does hand draw much of his work he said he has also explored digital art.
"I'm learning more about digital drawing," he said. But Pellegrini said he likes the concept of actually having his work in a book and not just on a digital screen.
"I'm a purist. If I can't hold the book, then it doesn't actually exist," he said.
Among comic arts and styles that have influenced Pellegrini are Japanese Manga, Astro Boy, Speed Racer and others. "I'm a huge Disney fan," he added. Pellegrini said he and his wife Mary and son John, 16, have enjoyed trips to the Disney theme parks through the years.
Pellegrini wants to make "Farm Force 5" a series and is already working on the second book.
Born in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, Pellegrini lives in Crown Point. The comic book "Farm Force 5" is available through Amazon. He's also making the book available for comics fans to view for free over Amazon Kindle and the Kindle app from July 16 to 18.
A book signing is being planned at Chemshaw 13 Donutz & Comics in Crown Point. Visit facebook.com/farmforce5 for updates and more information.
