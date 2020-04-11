Exploring Hammond's history: Times reporter writes book on storied NWI city

It's for "people who live there, have lived there, who grew up there and still take an interest in Hammond," Pete said.

He said the history of the Region, which he called a "microcosm of America," has largely been undocumented.

"Lost Hammond Indiana" features entries on everything from The G.H. Hammond Meat Co., Athey Hydro Amusement Park, Madura's Danceland, Downtown Hammond and Towle Opera House to E.C. Minas department store, Goldblatt's, Grand Hotel Lasalle, Phil Smidt's, Woodmar Mall, The Roller Dome and more.

Pete found a great deal of interesting material and stories about Hammond while he was doing research for the book. As a reporter for The Times, Pete was familiar with many of the places, businesses and organizations he was researching again for the book, but he also found other fascinating and sometimes humorous information he was not that familiar with.

In writing about a toll bridge across the Calumet River, which was established by Ernst and Caroline Hohman, Pete laughingly mentioned that John Shedd of Chicago's Shedd Aquarium owned some land in Hammond at that time and used to "chance" crossing the winter ice on the river just so he wouldn't have to pay the toll.