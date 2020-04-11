Exploring Hammond's history: Times reporter writes book on storied NWI city

Writing a book has long been on Joseph S. Pete's to-do list.
"It's been a lifelong dream since I was a child to be an author,' Pete said.
Pete, a staff writer for The Times, will have his first book, "Lost Hammond Indiana," released by Arcadia Publishing and The History Press on Monday.
In the book, readers will learn much about Hammond's history and places that are no longer around that made a big impact on the city, the Region and its people.
"It's been a long-term goal of mine to write about Northwest Indiana and its history," Pete said. The Hammond native said he feels Northwest Indiana often gets overlooked, as it's often considered to be in the shadows of Chicago.
It took Pete about a year to write "Lost Hammond Indiana," which he said involved extensive research.
"I spent my nights doing research. It was a lot of work," Pete said.
His research and studies of the city had him looking through documents, stories and a wealth of information in The Times archives, at The Hammond Public Library's Suzanne G. Long Local History Room, the Calumet Regional Archives at Indiana University Northwest and other resources.
The author hopes the book will attract a broad range of readers.
It's for "people who live there, have lived there, who grew up there and still take an interest in Hammond," Pete said.
He said the history of the Region, which he called a "microcosm of America," has largely been undocumented.
"Lost Hammond Indiana" features entries on everything from The G.H. Hammond Meat Co., Athey Hydro Amusement Park, Madura's Danceland, Downtown Hammond and Towle Opera House to E.C. Minas department store, Goldblatt's, Grand Hotel Lasalle, Phil Smidt's, Woodmar Mall, The Roller Dome and more.
Pete found a great deal of interesting material and stories about Hammond while he was doing research for the book. As a reporter for The Times, Pete was familiar with many of the places, businesses and organizations he was researching again for the book, but he also found other fascinating and sometimes humorous information he was not that familiar with.
In writing about a toll bridge across the Calumet River, which was established by Ernst and Caroline Hohman, Pete laughingly mentioned that John Shedd of Chicago's Shedd Aquarium owned some land in Hammond at that time and used to "chance" crossing the winter ice on the river just so he wouldn't have to pay the toll.
There's also a section on Jean Shepherd's Hammond, filled with information on the "In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash" author. Shepherd's book was adapted into the holiday film classic "A Christmas Story."
Pete's love of words developed in childhood. He remembers his mother, who was a professor, "chastising" him for spending time indoors reading the dictionary.
"She said 'Go out and have some fun.' I told her I was having fun," he said.
For Pete, the release of his first book comes at a strange and unfortunate time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"It was going to be a big day," he said about the book's release date. "But now it's a dream that will have to be deferred."
Pete was scheduled to do book signings this month at local bookstores, including Miles Books, and at other venues including Paul Henry's Art Gallery and Whiting Public Library.
Pete and his wife Meredith reside in Dyer. To learn more about the book and how to order it, visit arcadiapublishing.com or historypress.net.
