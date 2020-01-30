Hip hop legend preaches 'Old School Love'

They parted. Joey became Rev Run, front man for the first rap group to earn a Grammy Lifetime Achievement honor. He was on top — fame, gold and platinum records, millions of fans — long days and crazy nights, as he recalls. For some that would be all you’d ever need.

But there must have been something missing, because years later, when his cousin asked him if he remembered a girl named Justine, Rev Run asked him to get her number. He called and just like that the relationship was on again.

So what makes a marriage last, I ask Rev. He refers me to the chapter he wrote about that very subject. It’s simple but it all makes sense. “If you want to go partying and clubbing and carousing and drinking, here’s a better piece of advice: Do. Not. Get. Married.” Instead just stay single.

He has more to say.

“Be selfless, not selfish,” he said. “Pay attention, listen to what your spouse is saying, don’t let it be in the background. If I can see she really wants something or if she doesn’t see my point of view, then I back up. One of the biggest takeaways I want for this book is that it’s important to listen to the whispers to avoid the screams later.”