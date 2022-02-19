IUN to host presentations by acclaimed authors Eve L. Ewing and Debby Irving

Indiana University Northwest will host virtual talks by authors Eve L. Ewing and Debby Irving for its One Book…One Campus…One Community reading initiative.

The university in Gary plans to explore the themes of this year's book selection “Blindspot: Hidden Biases of Good People" by Mahzarin Banaji and Anthony Greenwald. The book, which is available at the IU Northwest bookstore, "explores the hidden biases carried by society from a lifetime of exposure to predetermined mindsets about age, gender, race, ethnicity, religion, social class, sexuality, disability status and nationality."

"In doing so, the authors invite us to understand our own minds and challenge our self-perceptions, to reveal how our likes and dislikes, and judgments about people’s character, abilities and potential are shaped by hidden biases," IUN said in a press release. "Using the Implicit Association Test, which they co-developed, Banaji and Greenwald mine research findings from their labs, and more than 14 million completed tests, to paint a fascinating picture of how the human mind operates in social contexts. According to the authors, the title’s 'good people' are the many people 'who strive to align their behavior with their good intentions.' By gaining awareness of our own biases, the authors assert, we can 'adapt beliefs and behavior and ‘outsmart the machine’ in our heads so we can be fairer to those around us.'"

Ewing and Irving will discuss issues of race and equality raised in the book in their talks.

Ewing is slated to give a Zoom lecture at 8 p.m. Wednesday. She will read from her "1919" collection of poems exploring the Chicago Race Riot of 1919.

"The most intense of the riots that comprised the 'Red Summer' of violence across the nation’s cities, the eight-day uprising resulted in 38 deaths and nearly 500 injuries," IUN said in a press release. "Although it profoundly shaped the last century, the riot is unfamiliar, or altogether unknown, to many people today. Learn how Ewing’s use of speculative and Afrofuturist lenses in '1919' illuminates the thin line between the past and the present."

Irving, author of “Waking Up White,” will lead a workshop on how white people can make a paradigm shift from ‘fixing’ and ‘helping' those believed to be inferior" at 10 a.m. on March 24.

Both events are free and open to the public.

To watch Ewing's presentation, visit go.iu.edu/4ifO.

