If you’re looking for a fun spot to hang out with the family for a day, Lambs Farm in Libertyville, Illinois, is the place to go for some quality time spent outdoors where kids won’t even miss their screens and video games.
With a farmyard of more than 300 animals, a carousel, mini train and mini golf, it’s got all the makings of a fun family day.
What’s even better is that by spending a day at Lambs Farm, the money you are spending goes to support the site’s mission to help people with developmental disabilities.
Also a residential facility for adults with special needs, Lambs Farm is a community of residents who strive to be as self-sufficient as possible.
Also on the site is the Cedar Chest Thrift Shop, the Sugar Maple Country Store, the Dogwood Garden & Pet Center and Magnolia Cafe and Bakery.
Shop for bargains at the thrift store or pick up handcrafted jams, chocolates, breads and more at the country store. Some of the Sugar Maple Country Store products can also be found in stores in the Chicago area, including Sunset Foods, Woodmans and Grand Foods.
You’ll also want to stop in at the pet center to visit with the pets available for adoption or get some pet supplies.
At Magnolia Cafe & Bakery, you can enjoy breakfast specialties like French toast, omelets or skillets or have lunch from their menu of homemade soups, gourmet burgers, flatbreads, salads and more. On the weekend, a breakfast buffet is available from 8 to 11 a.m.
The highlight for the kiddos likely will be the farmyard.
“We have over 300 animals who have their own names, personalities and stories. We are proud to house rescues and senior animals who far exceed their species life expectancy,” said Marissa Rademaker, communications coordinator for Lambs Farm.
Guests to the farmyard can see animals up-close and feed horses, llamas, alpacas, donkeys and cows. The Petting Area is one of the most popular activities where guests can pet and groom herds of hand-raised goats and sheep.
In the Discovery Center, animal keepers guide guests through how the animals are cared for and educate them on small mammals, reptiles and exotic birds that call the place home.
Interacting with the animals is fun for all ages.
“As guests make their way around our farm, they will also see pigs wallowing in the mud, our infamous camel Joseph relaxing in the sun, geese and ducks swimming in their in-ground pond, chickens perching on their branches and hear our turkeys gobbling,” Rademaker said.
A couple of nostalgic rides provide a good time for little ones — a miniature train and a carousel with brightly colored horses. Mini golf is included in a $5 farmyard admission.
Lambs Farm is a popular birthday party place and also offers facilities for weddings and banquets.
Throughout the summer, special events include goat yoga and a Paint-A-Farmyard friend event.
Each Friday on the Lambs Farm Facebook page, an animal from the farmyard is featured for #CreatureFeatureFriday that includes a story about the animal and their journey to Lambs Farm.
“Guests can get to know the animals before visiting,” Rademaker said.
For more information, visit lambs arm.org.