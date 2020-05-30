Local authors release new children's book

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two writers from Northwest Indiana have debuted a heartwarming new book about friendship.

Mark Edward Wilows and co-author Travis Joseph Ziegler recently released "Silas and Sophie," a children's book about a boy and his dog.

"I've always wanted to write a children's book," Wilows said. The book "Silas and Sophie" tells the tale of young Silas, who is an only child, and how the dog Sophie becomes a best friend to him.

With the book, Wilows said he wants to instill the importance of literacy and reading in the lives of young people. "Reading stories is a lost art," Wilows said." I'm a big fan of libraries."

According to Wilows, who is in his 50s, whenever youngsters would get a book as a gift, it was always "something special."

The authors have made "Silas and Sophie" a bit interactive. They've put two blank pages at the end so children can personalize it. "Silas and Sophie" is geared to ages 4 to 8, Wilows said.

Wilows, who grew up in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, is a resident of Cedar Lake. Co-writer Ziegler hails from Hebron, where he grew up on a farm.

The book's illustrator is Emily Krebaum, who lives in a suburb of Chicago.