Local authors release new children's book

Two writers from Northwest Indiana have debuted a heartwarming new book about friendship.

Mark Edward Wilows and co-author Travis Joseph Ziegler recently released "Silas and Sophie," a children's book about a boy and his dog.

"I've always wanted to write  a children's book," Wilows said. The book "Silas and Sophie" tells the tale of young Silas, who is an only child, and how the dog Sophie becomes a best friend to him.

With the book, Wilows said he wants to instill the importance of literacy and reading in the lives of young people. "Reading stories is a lost art," Wilows said." I'm a big fan of libraries."

According to Wilows, who is in his 50s, whenever youngsters would get a book as a gift, it was always "something special."

The authors have made "Silas and Sophie" a bit interactive. They've put two blank pages at the end so children can personalize it. "Silas and Sophie" is geared to ages 4 to 8, Wilows said.

Wilows, who grew up in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, is a resident of Cedar Lake. Co-writer Ziegler hails from Hebron, where he grew up on a farm.

The book's illustrator is Emily Krebaum, who lives in a suburb of Chicago.

In addition to being a writer, Wilows is an actor and producer. He's also written for television and film and has been a feature reporter for various publications. He's hosted TV and radio talk shows and has worked on podcasts.

Through his book, Wilows hopes kids will develop a real joy of reading. "Silas and Sophie" is available through Barnes and Noble at barnesandnoble.com/w/silas-and-sophie-mark-wilows/1136905606?ean=9781078780254#

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

