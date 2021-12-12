Michigan town is home to 'Christmas Wonderland'

Medieval-style half-timbered buildings adorned with spires and cupola roofs, men in lederhosen with feathered caps and women garbed in dirndls with aprons and fluffy white blouses serving glasses of Riesling.
Liebfraumilch and Piesporter Michelsberg and mugs of Hofbrauhaus Dunkel and Zehnder’s Vienna Red.
A small village in the Black Forest region of Germany?
Try again.
Located on a bend of the Cass River, Frankenmuth is a quaint Bavarian village in the heart of eastern Michigan.
Well, maybe not so quaint. Call it Bavaria on steroids instead. Founded in 1845 by German Lutheran missionaries who emigrated from the Bavarian duchy of Franconia to spread the gospel to the Chippewa Indians, Frankenmuth opted to reconnect with those early roots about 80-some years ago. And did they ever. At the Bavarian Inn Restaurant and Lodge, a 50-foot tall Glockenspiel Tower with a 35-bell carillon rings the five-bell Westminster Chimes, a melodic adaptation from Handel’s Messiah, every quarter of the hour. But the big show starts at noon and runs every three hours on until 9 p.m. That’s when 4-1/2 foot tall beautifully carved figurines emerge from the tower with choreographed movements that tell the story of the Pied Piper of Hameln. Oh, and in case anyone asks, glockenspiel is simply German for playing the bell while Frankenmuth translates to courage of the Franconians. So now you know.
For shopping, River Place is a recreated Bavarian village with plenty of boutique shops. Want a cuckoo clock? Choose from over 1,000 German-made clocks at Frankenmuth Clock & German Gift Shop, a selection that includes 150 cuckoo clocks ranging in length from four inches to five feet, grandfather clocks and novelty cuckoo clocks. For the latter, think miniature clocks set in trucks, yachts, propellers and slot machines. Looking for something else? Check out the Raucherkerzen — metal or wood smoke houses that hold cone-shaped incense that when lit sends smoke coming out of the chimney. I mean, really, how cool is that?
The third generation family-owned Kern’s Sausage makes and sells 35 types of Bavarian sausages including some, we are willing to bet, you’ve never heard of such as Schinkenwurst, Jagdwurst and Sulzen. If you want to delve deep in German sausages you can try the Pickled Heart and Tongue and Pickled Tripe though we’re guessing that most people want to try their many types of summer sausages, bratwursts, and frankfurters. In business for over a half-century, the Frankenmuth Cheese Haus sells cheese, of course, including their specialty chocolate cheese as well as mustards, salsas, sausages, jerkies, and such smoked meats and sticks as buffalo, elk, turkey, alligator, beef and venison.
But the big kahuna when it comes to shopping is Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland with its tagline as “the largest Christmas store in the world.” At 320,000 square feet (think 5.5 football fields of space) and a showroom measuring 96,000 square feet, or 1.7 football fields of space, it may be. The family owned store, which opened in 1945, spends an average $1,250 per day on electricity to light up the grounds and store. Want a nutcracker? Bronner’s has 150 styles. Want customized ornaments? They can do that too. Their collection of holiday lights ranges from miniatures, LED and old-fashioned to such novelties as string lights of Budweiser beer cans, Dalmatians, whales, cowboy boots, and two types of sea turtle lights — blue and green.
Located on Bronner’s 27-acres of landscaped grounds is the 56-foot-tall Stille-Nacht-Kapelle or, to you and me, Silent Night Memorial Chapel. It's an exacting replica of the chapel in the St. Nicholas Church in Oberndorf, Austria, where in 1818 faced with a broken organ, “Silent Night” was sung for the first time. Inside, the phrase “Silent Night” is written in 300 languages and the music played, as one would expect, is the song of the same name.
One could argue this seems somewhat over the top and so it may be. But what’s a little kitsch when there’s so much charm.
Frankenmuth is small. The year round population is about 5,300. But year-round tourism brings in another three million people. There’s a golf course, sleigh and buggy rides, and the year-round Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark which features a Zero-entry activity pool with water geysers, water basketball, water volleyball and an Action River, a 6-Story, 4-person Family Raft Ride and a 6-Story Super Loop Body Slide.
And, famously, there’s Zehnder’s.
A year after the Franconians arrived, the Zehnder family also came to Frankenmuth and liked it so much they’re still here. For more than 75 years, the family farmed, but in 1927 William Zehnder Sr. bought the Exchange Hotel, a rambling white structure built in 1900 on the site of an earlier hotel, also known as the Exchange. In the mid-1800s those staying at the hotel could get lodging for both themselves and their horses, as well as breakfast and dinner for 75 cents. Zehnder paid $4,000 — which was a lot of money back then — and started renovating the hotel’s exterior so that it looked like George Washington’s Mount Vernon home. Even in its first incarnation, the Exchange was known for its chicken dinners.
The Zehnders had the good sense not to mess with a good thing and when they opened on Mother’s Day in 1929, guess what they served and are still serving?
That first day 312 family style chicken dinners for $1 per person were consumed. We don’t know what William Zehnder was doing that day but his wife Emily was cooking up fried chicken using her special recipe.
Zehnder’s now has 10 dining rooms and can seat 1,500 at a time. Their restaurants serve nearly one million meals each year, outpacing any other independent restaurant in the United States. That adds up, according to their website, to 950,000 pounds of chicken, 750,000 pounds of cabbage, 180,000 pounds of mashed potatoes, 40,000 pounds of assorted vegetables, 50 tons of locally grown squash, 26,000 pounds of Michigan-roasted coffee, 26,000 gallons of ice cream, and 40,000 loaves of stolen and over 45,000 butter horns made in Zehnder’s Bakery.
Visitors should beware. Spend too much time in Frankenmuth and you might start thinking of buying a dirndl or Leider hose to wear and shouting “Frohe Weihnachten,” the German words for Merry Christmas.
For more information visit www.frankenmuth.org or call 800-386-8696.