Michigan town is home to 'Christmas Wonderland'

For shopping, River Place is a recreated Bavarian village with plenty of boutique shops. Want a cuckoo clock? Choose from over 1,000 German-made clocks at Frankenmuth Clock & German Gift Shop, a selection that includes 150 cuckoo clocks ranging in length from four inches to five feet, grandfather clocks and novelty cuckoo clocks. For the latter, think miniature clocks set in trucks, yachts, propellers and slot machines. Looking for something else? Check out the Raucherkerzen — metal or wood smoke houses that hold cone-shaped incense that when lit sends smoke coming out of the chimney. I mean, really, how cool is that?

The third generation family-owned Kern’s Sausage makes and sells 35 types of Bavarian sausages including some, we are willing to bet, you’ve never heard of such as Schinkenwurst, Jagdwurst and Sulzen. If you want to delve deep in German sausages you can try the Pickled Heart and Tongue and Pickled Tripe though we’re guessing that most people want to try their many types of summer sausages, bratwursts, and frankfurters. In business for over a half-century, the Frankenmuth Cheese Haus sells cheese, of course, including their specialty chocolate cheese as well as mustards, salsas, sausages, jerkies, and such smoked meats and sticks as buffalo, elk, turkey, alligator, beef and venison.