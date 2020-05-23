Miles Books to host 'Lost Hammond, Ind.' event

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Times reporter Joseph S. Pete will visit Miles Books in Highland to sign copies of his new book next week.

Pete, an award-winning journalist, will sign copies of "Lost Hammond, Indiana" from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 30. Miles Books is located at 2819 Jewett St., Highland.

In the book, readers will learn much about Hammond's history and places that are no longer around that made a big impact on the city, the Region and its people.

"Lost Hammond, Indiana" features entries on everything from The G.H. Hammond Meat Co., Athey Hydro Amusement Park, Madura's Danceland, Downtown Hammond and Towle Opera House to E.C. Minas department store, Goldblatt's, Grand Hotel Lasalle, Phil Smidt's, Woodmar Mall, The Roller Dome and more.

Pete, a Hammond native who now resides in Dyer, is an Iraq vet. He is a graduate of Indiana University.

Miles Books visitors may purchase the book for $21.99 plus tax at the event. For those not able to attend, signed copies may be reserved at 219-838-8700 and picked up at another time. Miles Books is also able to mail copies of the book across the United States.

Safe social distancing will be practiced at the event. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask.