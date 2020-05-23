Miles Books to host 'Lost Hammond, Ind.' event

Times reporter Joseph S. Pete will visit Miles Books in Highland to sign copies of his new book next week.
Pete, an award-winning journalist, will sign copies of "Lost Hammond, Indiana" from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 30. Miles Books is located at 2819 Jewett St., Highland.
In the book, readers will learn much about Hammond's history and places that are no longer around that made a big impact on the city, the Region and its people.
"Lost Hammond, Indiana" features entries on everything from The G.H. Hammond Meat Co., Athey Hydro Amusement Park, Madura's Danceland, Downtown Hammond and Towle Opera House to E.C. Minas department store, Goldblatt's, Grand Hotel Lasalle, Phil Smidt's, Woodmar Mall, The Roller Dome and more.
Pete, a Hammond native who now resides in Dyer, is an Iraq vet. He is a graduate of Indiana University.
Miles Books visitors may purchase the book for $21.99 plus tax at the event. For those not able to attend, signed copies may be reserved at 219-838-8700 and picked up at another time. Miles Books is also able to mail copies of the book across the United States.
Safe social distancing will be practiced at the event. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask.
For more information, call 219-838-8700.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!