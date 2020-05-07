New anthology collects dozens of poems about pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the coronavirus spread in March, poet Ada Limon struggled at first to write, feeling “flattened and silenced” by a pandemic that had shut down much of the world she knew.

“I could call nothing to me. I’d think of a sound, a word, a subject and it was all failing,” she told The Associated Press in a recent email. “I would look at my own poems and think that even their subject that I was tied to, still felt distant to me.”

When she was finally inspired, in April, she summoned a kind of anti-poem — a list of what she felt no longer within reach.

"And so I began the poem, ‘Enough of osseous and chickadee and sunflower,’" she told the AP. “And the list began from here. I didn’t know what it was going to do, but it felt a great relief to list things that I could no longer access."

She ended the poem with a cry, “I am asking you to touch me,” and called it “The End of Poetry.”