Prophetstown offers multiple entry points to the past

But there’s more here than the windswept prairies — no matter how beautiful — of just one fierce and final battle that took place in 1808. Even before Prophetstown came into existence, the tall prairie grass and two rivers made it a fertile hunting ground used for centuries by Native Americans.

It’s a relatively small state park, about 2,000 acres, as compared to the state’s largest, Brown County, which is over 16,000 acres. But Prophetstown packs a wallop. The park also encompasses The Farm at Prophetstown, a working farm representing a 1920s Hoosier farmstead.

Working together with local farmers and other food producers, such as beekeepers and master gardeners, The Farm, a non-profit organization, is educational, introducing people to what rural life was like a century ago and also serving as a training ground for sustainable agriculture and what may be considered almost-lost homemaking arts such as food preservation, quilting and sewing. It represents the window in time when farming was transitioning but still relied upon horsepower — the kind with live horses — and where kerosene lanterns lit the darkness, rather than light provided by electricity.