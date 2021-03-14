Prophetstown offers multiple entry points to the past

There are many portals to the past at Prophetstown, Indiana’s newest state park, located where the Tippecanoe River flows into the Wabash near Battle Ground, a small town with a bloody history northeast of Lafayette.
It’s the scene of the Battle of Tippecanoe, where U.S. forces were led by General William Henry Harrison, who would use, in part, the fame achieved by defeating Tecumseh, the great Shawnee chief, and his brother, Tenskwatawa, known as the Prophet, to become the ninth president of the United States. You didn’t go to school in Indiana if you didn’t hear the presidential campaign slogan of “Tippecanoe and Tyler too” in one of your history classes. This is where it all started.
Prophetstown was the dream of Tenskwatawa, a former alcoholic, who gave up drinking and was able to forge a coalition with many Indian nations based on the concept of "united we stand, divided we fall."
When Harrison, who was then governor of the Indiana Territory (Indiana would become a state eight years later), arrived here, he saw a vast landscape where Native Americans were working together in cultivating the land. This was part of the Prophet’s dream — that places like Prophetstown could stop the expansion of the U.S. further west into Native American lands.
We know how that turned out, and the destruction of Prophetstown was a big blow to any hopes that Indians held about retaining their own lands after the 1,200 troops under Harrison’s command burned Prophetstown to the ground.
But there’s more here than the windswept prairies — no matter how beautiful — of just one fierce and final battle that took place in 1808. Even before Prophetstown came into existence, the tall prairie grass and two rivers made it a fertile hunting ground used for centuries by Native Americans.
It’s a relatively small state park, about 2,000 acres, as compared to the state’s largest, Brown County, which is over 16,000 acres. But Prophetstown packs a wallop. The park also encompasses The Farm at Prophetstown, a working farm representing a 1920s Hoosier farmstead.
Working together with local farmers and other food producers, such as beekeepers and master gardeners, The Farm, a non-profit organization, is educational, introducing people to what rural life was like a century ago and also serving as a training ground for sustainable agriculture and what may be considered almost-lost homemaking arts such as food preservation, quilting and sewing. It represents the window in time when farming was transitioning but still relied upon horsepower — the kind with live horses — and where kerosene lanterns lit the darkness, rather than light provided by electricity.
Self-guided tours open the experience into the past, and a good starting point is the wonderful 1920s reproduction of a Sears Roebuck & Co. catalog house (yes, you could purchase your home through a catalog back then) that in its time cost $3,141. The furniture filling the dining room, parlor, kitchen, living room and upstairs is appropriate to the time period and location. There’s a wood burning stove in the kitchen and an interesting early copper interior washing machine. The latter was considered state-of-the-art back then because it didn’t have the rubber rollers that housewives used to wring out moisture from fabrics after washing but instead spun the water out instead.
The Farm hosts frequent farm-to-table dinners, which currently can accommodate about 30 people. They sell out fast — and little wonder. Lauren Reed, The Farm’s education and events coordinator and farm chef, delights in recreating early 20th century meals, and prepares menus based upon what comes from the garden and farm, or is locally grown, as much as possible. Though most of the meals are made in the commercial kitchen in the basement, there are occasional meals made using the old equipment. Reed, who has cooked with celebrity chefs at three Super Bowls and was the chef for Indianapolis Colts VIP Tailgates, is also offering private dinners at The Farm for parties of 12 and more.
It’s a sight to wander through the farmstead, seeing horse-drawn agricultural equipment and horses grazing in the fields or resting in the large red barn. Those horses include some from the Indiana Horse Rescue, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of horses in need.
On the farmstead, there are the sounds and sights (and let’s face it — smells) of a 1920s farm — a historic tenant house (where workers would have lived), corn crib, chicken coops, brooder, milk and hog houses, and a machine house — all that would be found on a farm of that era. The free-range livestock is selected, as much as possible, from breeds common in the 1920s, such as Standardbred horses developed over two centuries ago in the U.S. There are heritage and endangered chicken breeds, and lots of other farm animals.
The Farm features numerous events including, in the upcoming months, learning to turn gourds into birdhouses, quick pickling of vegetables, broom making, spending a day with a 1920s farm woman and experiencing what her life would be like, how to raise chickens, and planting seeds with children. There’s also a continuation of the Watercolor Art on the Farm series with Anne Parks, an award winning local artist who teaches all skill levels in her classes. Some of the classes are free, beyond the cost of entrance to the park. The Farm also hosts a market where they sell their produce.
Besides The Farm, the park offers many of the activities such as hiking and camping standard in state parks. There’s also an Aquatic Center with a 523-foot lazy river float, 30-foot tube slide, body flume, adventure channel and a 4,238-square-foot zero-entry pool with a variety of play features.
Prophetstown State Park is located at 3534 Prophetstown Road, Battle Ground, Indiana. Call 765-567-4700 or visit prophetstown.org for more information.