'We Are Power: How Nonviolent Activism Changes the World' by Todd Hasak-Lowy

You put a lot of work into your sign.

When you were done, what was once the side of a cardboard box suddenly became a note to the world — but as you were making it, you have to admit that you wondered if one cardboard sign was going to make much of a difference. You were protesting, but who would notice? Read "We Are Power" by Todd Hasak-Lowy, and wonder no more.

There you were, sitting in History class last year, thinking that there were So. Many. Wars. Right, but get this: History is much more than that. Hasak-Lowy says that history is also about "conflicts of a different sort ...."

Take, for instance, the movement for suffrage: Women in the early part of the last century had zero rights. Zero, but they wanted to be able to vote more than anything. It took women like Alice Paul years before protests and marches gained them (and us!) that right but the entire time, they stayed the course. Yes, it meant sacrifices, both physical and mental, but Paul and her sisters stuck with the plan.

Mohandas Gandhi used the word "satyagraha" to describe intentional, firm, truthful, and forceful nonviolent action or resistance. Gandhi embraced satyagraha when he peacefully organized 300 million Indians against British rule, knowing that there was strength in numbers.