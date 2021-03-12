Author writes new book inspired by pandemic

Pres Maxson found some inspiration in the events or "non-events" of 2020.

"I realized early (in 2020) that this year was going to be worth writing about," said Maxson. He thought if he didn't act quickly he would miss the opportunity for "good fodder."

Maxson's book, "Kevin On Earth," which was released on Black Friday last year, was the result of his experiences of the pandemic. The book, subtitled "An Extraterrestrial's Account of Life on Earth in 2020," is done in letter form from Kevin, who is an extraterrestrial who's been assigned to visit Earth. Through his short letters and notes, he gives a humorous account of his days here and the coronavirus mayhem which has descended on Earth as well as other problems.

"With every project, I try to challenge myself to do something different," Maxson said, adding he thought writing in letter form would be a good vehicle for this book.

"I chose letters because I thought it was creative," he said. Since he had to write this book in a shorter time period, the letters also proved quicker to do. "I thought it would be fun to read," he added.

Maxson's first two books were "Pigeon" and "Bender at the Bon Parisien."