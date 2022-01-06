Collection of Norman Mailer's writing finds new publisher

Wylie disputed a report by the online publication The Ankler, which alleged Random House dropped the project because of misgivings about some of Mailer's work, notably “The White Negro."

Asked if he would confirm the Ankler report, Wylie said “That's not the issue at all.” Asked why Random House was not publishing the book, Wylie called it an “editorial decision” and added “There is really no issue here.”

Mailer, who died in 2007, was among the most famous and controversial authors in his lifetime and has long been a signature part of Random House's legacy, which includes such Mailer peers as Truman Capote and William Styron. He was the recipient of Pulitzer Prizes for “The Armies of the Night” and “The Executioner's Song,” but was also widely condemned for his writing on race, for his admittedly misogynist opinions and for the stabbing of his second wife, Adele Morales, in 1960.

While news of Random House not publishing the new collection led to allegations on social media that Mailer was being “cancelled,” his books remain widely available through Random House and the Library of America, which has been releasing permanent bound editions of his work. “The White Negro” can easily be found online, including Dissent magazine, where the essay first appeared.