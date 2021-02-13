Matters of the heart: Region author has perfect recipe for romance

A successful romance novel, from Lanigan's perspective, must have certain things.

"People want a happily ever after," Lanigan said. "But how you get to that happily ever after, there's always suspense. There's always an inner conflict and other conflicts."

The author said endearing character traits are also crucial in the recipe for a good romance story. "The key is really showing two characters who enhance each other's lives and bring out the best in each other," Lanigan said. Exhibiting traits of trust and loyalty are important as well, she said.

She said the little things such as bringing your loved ones flowers, candy or any other gift they have expressed they like may just seem like extra niceties. But the fact you remembered these things proves you've been listening to them and that's important.

"It's something you paid attention to," she said. When someone remembers the "little things said in passing" it means what your loved one said is significant and you cared enough to remember.

In romance, Lanigan said, to "stop, pay attention and listen" is key.

The time it takes for Lanigan to write her books really varies.