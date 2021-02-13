Matters of the heart: Region author has perfect recipe for romance

Catherine Lanigan celebrates matters of the heart, not only on Valentine's Day, but always.
Lanigan, who resides in LaPorte, has been a writer of romance novels, screenplays and other books for more than four decades.
The author wrote the book for "Romancing the Stone" and "The Jewel of the Nile," and has written more than 50 books. Lanigan, who was born in LaPorte, is also the author of "The Sweetest Heart," which was made into a film by Hallmark in 2018. That was the first time Lanigan's original work was turned into a film, which was a dream fulfilled for her.
She said her late husband, who was a filmmaker and producer, was always working toward her writings being turned into movies. "When I would write a screenplay, he would give me director's and producer's notes," Lanigan said.
According to Lanigan, it takes "endurance on the part of the writer" while trying to shop around one's work with hopes of it being transformed to film.
"The Sweetest Heart" still airs occasionally on Hallmark, which makes Lanigan happy. The movie ran last month, last Friday and will run sometime next month again. Check Hallmark Channel listings for broadcast dates.
Among other books Lanigan has penned is "Writing the Great American Romance Novel," which she calls a "craft" book. "Any question you have (about the process of writing romance) the answers are in that book," Lanigan said, laughing.
A successful romance novel, from Lanigan's perspective, must have certain things.
"People want a happily ever after," Lanigan said. "But how you get to that happily ever after, there's always suspense. There's always an inner conflict and other conflicts."
The author said endearing character traits are also crucial in the recipe for a good romance story. "The key is really showing two characters who enhance each other's lives and bring out the best in each other," Lanigan said. Exhibiting traits of trust and loyalty are important as well, she said.
She said the little things such as bringing your loved ones flowers, candy or any other gift they have expressed they like may just seem like extra niceties. But the fact you remembered these things proves you've been listening to them and that's important.
"It's something you paid attention to," she said. When someone remembers the "little things said in passing" it means what your loved one said is significant and you cared enough to remember.
In romance, Lanigan said, to "stop, pay attention and listen" is key.
The time it takes for Lanigan to write her books really varies.
"One book took 15 years (including getting it published) and others took six months," she said. "It depends on the book and the scope of it."
Lanigan calls herself a "hopeful romantic" when it comes to love. "I've always been that way...Love is the most important to me."
Valentine's Day, for Lanigan, is particularly special and bittersweet.
"Valentine's Day is a very important day to me. It's the day my father died."
Her father, who she said knew he was dying on the day he passed, said something profound to his family that day. "He said he did it on purpose because he wanted the family to always remember how much he loved us."
To learn more about Lanigan and her writings, visit catherinelanigan.com.