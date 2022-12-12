Shrivers teach the importance of teamwork in 'Pairs of People'

Mark and Jeanne Shriver know the power of working together and want to spread that message to young people.

The Shrivers recently debuted their latest book, "Pairs of People," which puts the focus on teamwork. The book teaches math concepts as well.

Working together and service to others has long been important to the Shrivers. They said they both learned the power of service from their parents. Mark is the son of Eunice Kennedy and Sargent Shriver. Jeanne is the daughter of Libby and John Ripp.

The dedication in "Pairs of People" reads "To Libby and John, Eunice and Sarge: Two wonderful pairs of people, our fathers and mothers, taught us the power of working together in service to others."

"The book is an extension of Mark's first book "10 Hidden Heroes," said Jeanne, during a recent telephone interview with the couple. She said that first book taught youngsters how to recognize the heroes in our lives who are involved in everyday activities and acts of kindness and goodness. It also worked in the math properties of addition.

In "Pairs of People," Jeanne said they're "trying to show kids and adults alike when people work together they can multiply their (strong) qualities."

Mark, who is president of Don Bosco Cristo Rey High School and special advisor to the CEO of Save the Children in Washington D.C., said they wanted to stress how pairs of people working together multiples the help one can give to others and the good that can be done. This book cleverly puts the focus on multiplication.

"We're celebrating those people (who help others)," Mark said. Young readers "can learn a little math and have fun" while reading the book," he added.

Jeanne and Mark, who are the parents of three grown children, know how impressionable kids are at young ages. Jeanne said the book is geared to ages 3 to 5. "They soak up everything," she said. "And they love to help. It gives them a sense of value and purpose."

She added children reading the book, which illustrates people from diverse communities helping one another, can see themselves on the pages and recognize that they have the ability to help in their community.

"Pairs of People," the couple said, is meant to be interactive and to stress how people can come together in a strong way by multiplying efforts.

"It's really a story about goodness and celebrating good acts in a community. We want to lift up those people who do good works," Mark said.

Mark said he'd like to do another book focusing on the alphabet this time.

About the acts of reading to others or being read to, Jeanne said "I always loved being read to as a young child. I remember as an adult reading to our own children." Added Mark, "Reading also stimulates brain growth."

Speaking about the dedication of their book, Mark said "We dedicated the book to Jeanne's mom and dad and my father and mother as well. They were all of service in different ways," he said, adding while his parents' service happened to be on international and national scales, Jeanne's parents' service was equally as important.

"Her father was a doctor and her mom raised seven great kids," Mark said.

"Mark's parents were so phenomenal about how much time and energy they gave to their causes," Jeanne said. But Jeanne added "Any family can start a legacy of giving."

The couple stressed that offering service and giving help doesn't have to be done in huge ways. Even small acts count and when one teams up with others to help, it's even better.

"Pairs of People," which is illustrated by Laura Watson, is a 4U2B Books & Media publication.

