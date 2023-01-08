Theme park goodies: Author explores Universal food in cookbook

Ashley Craft was excited to explore the food of Universal Theme Parks for her latest cookbook.

"I'm a big fan of 'Jurassic Park' and Harry Potter," said Craft, who recently released "The Unofficial Universal Theme Parks Cookbook." The book features recipes inspired by food served at the parks as well as recipes inspired by Universal attractions and characters.

Craft, a native of Anaheim, California, who currently lives in Minneapolis, is also the author of "The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook."

The author said the vision for the cookbook started to take shape about a year ago. She visited the Universal Parks on both coasts - in California and Florida - extensively while doing research for the project.

"There are a lot of hidden gems (when it comes to the food) at the parks," Craft said.

In the preface to the book, she writes "My family and I visit Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort each year and have been blown away by the tastiness and high quality of their foods and drinks over the course of our travels."

The cookbook features an array of recipes including Cinnamon Sugar Cruffins, Green Eggs and Ham Tots, Pizza-Stuffed Pretzels, Who Hash, Chicken and Waffle Sandwiches, Tropical Roasted Chicken Salad, Crusty Burger, Minion Apples, Fainting Fancies, No Melt Ice Cream and much more.

Craft, who has enjoyed researching the culinary scene at Universal, said prior to her very first cookbook, she originally began compiling Disney recipes while she was blogging in 2017. In addition to "The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook," she has also written "The Unofficial Disney Parks Drink Recipe Book." Craft's blog is titled Ashley Crafted.

The author said she always strives to recreate authentic recipes for her cookbooks. Craft never tires of researching, preparing and experimenting with the recipes for her books.

"I still believe I have the best job in the world," she said. "I think it's amazing."

For readers of the new book, Craft said, "I hope they find the recipes they love from the Universal Parks."

The following recipes are from "The Unofficial Universal Theme Parks Cookbook."

Fainting Fancies

1 ounce pulp-free orange juice

3 teaspoons gelatin powder, divided

1 ounce lemon juice

3/4 cup granulated sugar, divided

1/4 cup water

2 tablespoons light corn syrup

DIRECTIONS:

1. Grease a mold with 12 or more shallow 2-inch circle divots with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.

2. Add orange juice and 1 1/2 teaspoons gelatin powder to a small bowl. Add lemon juice and remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons gelatin powder to another small bowl. Stir each well and set aside.

3. In a small saucepan over medium heat, add 1/2 cup sugar, water and corn syrup. Bring to a boil, then allow to boil until temperature on a candy thermometer reads 234 degrees F.

4. Pour half of hot mixture into orange juice mixture and other half into lemon juice mixture. Stir well to combine.

5. Strain each mixture through a mesh sieve separately. Fill six divots of prepared mold with orange juice mixture and six divots with lemon juice mixture. Carefully place in refrigerator to set, about four hours up to overnight.

6. When confections are set, remove from mold to a large plate greased with nonstick cooking spray. Using kitchen shears, snip each circle in half. Press an orange half to a lemon half at their center seams. Repeat with remaining halves. Dip each fancy in remaining 1/4 cup sugar to coat. Serve. Yields 1 dozen Fancies.

No Melt Ice Cream

1/2 cup salted butter, softened

1 cup confectioners' sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon heavy whipping cream

2 teaspoons rainbow sprinkles

2 maraschino cherries

DIRECTIONS:

1. In the bowl of a stand mixture fitted with a paddle attachment, cream butter and confectioners' sugar. Add vanilla and cornstarch. Mix. Slowly add in cream while mixing, adding more if needed to achieve a creamy consistency.

2. Scoop "ice cream" into a piping bag fitted with a large star tip and squeeze into small martini glasses. Sprinkle with rainbow sprinkles and top each glass with a maraschino cherry. Serves 2.