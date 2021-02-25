 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virtual story time gives young readers an outlet for their imaginations in a pandemic
urgent
Orland Hills

Virtual story time gives young readers an outlet for their imaginations in a pandemic

{{featured_button_text}}
Virtual story time gives young readers an outlet for their imaginations in a pandemic

Pre-K teacher Beth Rachanski is the driving force behind Mom & Tot story time at Cardinal Joseph Bernardin Catholic School in Orland Hills.

 Provided

Like many in-person happenings and events, the Mom & Tot story time at Cardinal Joseph Bernardin Catholic School in Orland Hills was put on sudden (and, as it turned out, indefinite) hold when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last March.

Rather than pull the plug on such a popular program, pre-K teacher Beth Rachanski has decided to try what so many other businesses and organizations have been doing throughout the crisis — taking their offerings online.

“We were very excited to start this virtual program,” says Rachanski, who has been at the school since 2009. “We love this program because it’s a great way to introduce new families to our CJB community and also because story times are a way to begin introducing newly registered families to the faculty.”

The virtual story time, geared to children ages 2 through 4, starts with the kids and their guardians watching and listening as Rachanski reads and discusses the chosen story (the first session this month featured "Happy Valentine’s Day Mouse!" by Laura Numeroff and Felicia Bond, with the lovable main character from stories such as "If You Give a Mouse A Cookie").

Participants then follow along using a provided supply kit, which includes suggestions for additional activities in the areas of fine motor skills, gross motor skills and a food extension — and watch Rachanski complete a craft related to the story with step-by-step instructions. She encourages parents to email her a photo or video message of their completed craft, which she responds to with a message of her own.

“This back-and-forth helps to keep the story time as personal as possible and provides important home-school interaction.”

Rachanski says she tries to choose stories that are age- and holiday-appropriate to keep children engaged, with upcoming sessions centered on themes of St. Patrick’s Day, Easter and water. She has been gratified to see so much interest in the program and is thankful that she has found a way to keep families connected to and excited about reading though in-person story times have been put on hold. In fact, given how well the virtual sessions have gone, she thinks she may try to continue offering online and in-person versions of the Mom & Tot program once the pandemic has subsided and kids start coming back. Regardless of how they’re delivered, Rachanski believes the important thing is that these stories are shared between children and their parents.

“This program is so important because instilling a love of reading and learning in young children really sets the stage for lifelong academic success,” Rachanski says. “I also love the idea of providing a program for young children who might not have that many available options for activities due to the pandemic. I feel so strongly about the loving and welcoming atmosphere of our CJB community that I look for ways to share it with others, and this is just the perfect opportunity to do so!”

It's story time

Toddlers and their parents can curl up with a good book from home during one of Cardinal Joseph Bernardin School’s upcoming virtual story times:

March 12 – St. Patrick's Day theme

April 1 – Easter theme

May 14 – Water theme

Story times are free, but registration is required. Contact Beth Rachanski by the Friday before the scheduled session at brachanski@cjbschool.org. Craft supplies can be picked up at the school on the morning of the story time.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Shot While Walking Her Bulldogs

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: 'Three Ordinary Girls,' by Tim Brady
Entertainment

Review: 'Three Ordinary Girls,' by Tim Brady

"Three Ordinary Girls" by Tim Brady; Citadel (304 pages, $26) ——— Among the deadliest fighters in Nazi-occupied Holland were a trio of schoolgirls barely out of pigtails. Sisters Freddie and Truus Oversteegen, along with their friend Hannie Schaft, started small: stealing documents, circulating banned publications and passing along messages to underground resistance fighters. But before long, ...

A choir of voices recounts Black history in ‘Four Hundred Souls’
Entertainment

A choir of voices recounts Black history in ‘Four Hundred Souls’

"Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019," edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain; One World (528 pages, $32) ——— As distinguished historian Ibram X. Kendi points out in his rousing introduction to "Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019," histories “of Black America have almost always been written by a single individual, ...

Walter Mosley’s Easy Rawlins gives a lesson on Black history in 1969
Entertainment

Walter Mosley’s Easy Rawlins gives a lesson on Black history in 1969

"Blood Grove" by Walter Mosley; Mulholland Books (320 pages, $27) ——— Walter Mosley’s books about Easy Rawlins are crime fiction, not history. But taken together, they’re a vivid picture of Black life in Los Angeles in the mid-20th century. Mosley writes in many genres, and he does it so well that the National Book Foundation gave him its 2020 Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American ...

Book review: Tasmania’s isolated landscape propels plot in ‘The Survivors’
Entertainment

Book review: Tasmania’s isolated landscape propels plot in ‘The Survivors’

"The Survivors" by Jane Harper; Flatiron (384 pages, $27.99) ——— To most people, The Survivors is an iron monument to the 54 passengers and crew killed in a shipwreck more than a century ago just outside Evelyn Bay, Tasmania, south of Australia’s mainland. The memorial also is a testament to three families who are survivors of more recent losses. Two young men launching their fishing business ...

'Made in China' documents cheap goods from forced-labor camps
Entertainment

'Made in China' documents cheap goods from forced-labor camps

In Amelia Pang’s new nonfiction book, “Made in China: A Prisoner, An SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America’s Cheap Goods,” Oregon mother Julie Keith opens a package of discounted Halloween decorations to find an SOS letter written by a Chinese political prisoner. From this letter, Keith learns that her purchase was assembled and packaged by a man named Sun Yi, imprisoned for campaigning ...

Book review: A nation and family is divided in Vietnam-era ‘The Unwilling’
Entertainment

Book review: A nation and family is divided in Vietnam-era ‘The Unwilling’

"The Unwilling" by John Hart; St. Martin’s (384 pages, $27.99) ——— Engrossing — and effective — historical mysteries don’t have to take place during eras hundreds of years ago. Often, the most gripping historicals take place during our immediate past as John Hart demonstrates in “The Unwilling,” set in 1972 during the height of The Vietnam War. Hart’s seventh novel delivers an intense story ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts