Virtual story time gives young readers an outlet for their imaginations in a pandemic

Rachanski says she tries to choose stories that are age- and holiday-appropriate to keep children engaged, with upcoming sessions centered on themes of St. Patrick’s Day, Easter and water. She has been gratified to see so much interest in the program and is thankful that she has found a way to keep families connected to and excited about reading though in-person story times have been put on hold. In fact, given how well the virtual sessions have gone, she thinks she may try to continue offering online and in-person versions of the Mom & Tot program once the pandemic has subsided and kids start coming back. Regardless of how they’re delivered, Rachanski believes the important thing is that these stories are shared between children and their parents.