Diners who have a taste for a taco or two, will be more than satisfied with a visit to Boss Man Tacos in Highland.
The restaurant, on Indianapolis Boulevard, was formerly El Hefe de Tacos. The name change happened only a few weeks ago. Customers will find a variety of tacos on the menu as well as other items such as burritos, appetizers, assorted sides, soup, salad and more.
Boss Man Tacos doesn't sport a huge menu but diners will find that some of the offerings are definitely different from what is found at the ordinary taco joint.
For instance, there aren't many places one would find Sweet Hog Taco, Cajun Fish Fry Taco or Asian Steak Taco. The Sweet Hog Taco ($3.50) features al pastor pork in chipotle sauce with avocado, roasted corn relish, house fritos, roasted corn relish and cilantro garlic aioli on a corn tortilla.
We visited Boss Man Tacos for dinner on a recent Monday. The restaurant had a good amount of customers. The TVs around the dining room had The Chicago Bears game on so people were dining and enjoying the happenings on the football field.
Many guests were ordering what Boss Man calls its street tacos, which are only $1 everyday. The street tacos are available in steak, pork, chicken and beef variations.
Our dinner featured a steak taco on a corn tortilla and the chicken taco on a flour tortilla. Both were flavorful. The steak taco was served with cilantro and onion while the chicken taco featured hefty helpings of lettuce, tomato and cheese. A basket of chips with a tasty roasted dark salsa was delivered to the table prior to the dinner.
Among items on the menu at Boss Man are Charbroiled Steak Burritos ($7.15); Hangover Helper Aka Chilaquiles ($3.50); Crispy Veggie Taco ($3.50); Bloody Mary Tacos ($4); Chicken Tortilla Soup ($4); and more.
For appetizers, diners can choose from items such as Beer Battered Cheese Curds ($7); Traditional Guacamole ($7); Los Nachos ($12) and other items.
There are various specials offered on certain days as well.