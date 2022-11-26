Boxing glove artist to come out swinging at Paul Henry's Art Gallery closing reception

HAMMOND — Artist Chris Guzman's exhibit at Paul Henry's Art Gallery in downtown Hammond has packed a punch.

"His exhibit has been one of the most unique art collections we've had a chance to exhibit over the last 14 years," Paul Henry's owner Dave Mueller said. "The truth is that this artist has developed a form that essentially hasn't been pursued by any other artist that I know of."

Guzman paints boxing gloves with portraits of athletes and pop culture figures, which he gets autographed.

"It combines three of his lifelong passions: his loves for art, sports and popular culture and his lifelong pursuit of celebrity autographs," Mueller said. "He's combined them into one form."

He's displaying work at the gallery at 416 Sibley St. depicting pop culture figures from "Star Wars," "Ghostbusters," "Fight Club" and many other films. The “Start the Show" exhibit also includes gloves with actors from “The Goonies,” “Stranger Things,” “Cobra Kai,” “Gremlins,” “Say Anything” and “High Fidelity."

"He draws these portraits on boxing gloves. He manages to get the autograph of the athlete or the celebrity," Mueller said. "It takes time, planning, strategy and talent. The time to paint the glove is one thing, but to get that autograph, that's a whole different strategy. I don't know too many people who are willing to do both. But he has done it."

A closing reception for "Start the Show" is planned from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The exhibit shows more than 75 different paintings he's done on gloves, as well as two-dimensional pieces and reproductions.

The images on the gloves are highly photorealistic, to the point where they get mistaken as photos.

"The images Chris creates on his boxing gloves are misinterpreted," he said. "I've heard people say they think they are silkscreen on the surface. They're not silkscreen. He paints these on the surface. It almost looks like black and white TV in the old days."

The work is technically impressive and something to behold, Mueller said.

"They're on the surface of the glove. One of the things that's truly remarkable is the accuracy of the images painted on a convex surface like a boxing glove. It's curved and constantly falling away from the artist doing his brush strokes," he said. "Chris has managed to hold the integrity of the piece rather than have it distorted and maintain the integrity of the image. They are truly remarkable paintings."

Guzman will give an artist talk at 7:30 p.m. at the closing reception.

"We're looking forward to one of Chris's excellent vocal presentations when he gives his artist talk at the closing reception," Mueller said. "He's got dozens of fascinating stories that really could last all night and longer about the pursuit of the celebrity involved in the subject of the piece. This opens up to the viewer the time and emotion he has to pursue an art form that's very unique. I think it's very special. It's known by boxing aficionados and autograph collectors. Once it's circulated through the art world, it will get the recognition it deserves."

The exhibit also features commemorative T-shirts and vintage magazines Guzman painted on.

"Chris has made quite a few reproductions out of heavy poster stock available for affordable prices," Mueller said. "You can collect his work in the original or the reproduction. We hope to see you at the closing reception."

For more information, visit paulhenrysartgallery.com or call 219-678-5015.