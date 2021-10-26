Boyz II Men bring 'Motownphilly' sound to the Hammond Horseshoe Casino

Boyz II Men bring their classic "Motownphilly" sound to Hammond Horseshoe Casino this week.

The R&B band will play at 8 p.m. Friday at The Venue at the Hammond Horseshoe Casino at 777 Casino Center Drive.

Boyz II Men is the top-selling R&B act in history with more than 60 million albums sold. Its many hits include "End of the Road," "I'll Make Love to You," "On Bended Knee," "One Sweet Day," "Water Runs Dry," "Doin' Just Fine," "Hey Lover," "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday" and "Motownphilly."

"The group, known for redefining popular R&B and creating timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations, have penned and performed some of the most celebrated classics of the past two decades," Hammond Horseshoe Casino said in a press release.

The group attained a huge amount of commercial radio airplay and inspired many boy bands that came after. The celebrated band won four Grammy Awards, nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well.

Boyz II Men continues to tour and has often played in the area, including at Hammond's Festival of the Lakes and Four Winds New Buffalo.