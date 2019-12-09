The Bozak family Christmas light show is illuminating Burns Harbor once again.
"The tradition continues," organizers said in a press release. "The Bozak Family Christmas Light Show is celebrating another year of spectacular holiday lights and music magic. Programmed and constructed by Andy Bozak, his son Ayden and his daughters Ava and Abriella, this year's show is bigger, better, and brighter than ever with thousands more dancing lights drawing over 8,000 watts of electricity."
The annual Christmas show at 259 Lake Park Road in Burns Harbor runs from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights through the Christmas season.
The lights are timed to music that people can listen to by tuning their radio to 92.5 FM.
Anyone who wants to donate also can put contributions in a donation box outside the house. All proceeds go to The Caring Place in Valparaiso, which "provides desperately needed assistance and shelter to women and children in need."
Free candy canes, hot cocoa and slices of pizza from Venice Pizza of Chesterton will be offered at a special event from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Dec. 15th. Santa also will make an appearance from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on that day.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/bozakfamilylights/.