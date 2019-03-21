Put your thinking cap on and strike your best The Thinker statue pose, because it's about to get brainy at Purdue University Northwest in Westville.
The university will celebrate Brain Awareness Day Friday. After sessions for elementary and middle school students in the morning, the campus invites the public to check out "a variety of interesting and interactive demonstrations" between 4 and 7 p.m. at The James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex at 1401 South U.S. 421 in Westville.
“I think it’s important to teach people about the brain in fun and relatable ways,” said Christina Ragan, an assistant professor of psychology who organized PNW’s Brain Awareness Day. “Neuroscience and computer science are challenging topics, but giving people the chance to explore and ask questions are some of the best ways to learn.”
An annual event that's sponsored by the Indiana Campus Compact and the Dana Foundation, Brain Awareness Day aims to teach the public about the brain, the body's most complex organ.
This year's theme is “Your Brain as Your Body’s Computer." Purdue Northwest will compare robotic and computer proficiency to the human brain's capability with more than 20 interactive demos at The James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex. Think virtual reality, robots, and brain wave displays.
“Our world, especially our workforce is depending more and more on computers and we need people who understand how they work," Ragan said. "Technology is amazing but there are still plenty of things that humans can do better than computers."