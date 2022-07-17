Brandon Lay, The Smiley Tillmon Band, Laura Rain and Infinity to play Hard Rock Casino

GARY — Brandon Lay, The Smiley Tillmon Band, Laura Rain and Infinity will play the Hard Rock Casino in Gary this weekend

The Smiley Tillmon Band featuring Kate Moss will take the Council Oak Bar Stage at 8 p.m. Friday. The Chicago-based group will play the blues at the casino at 5400 W 29th Ave in Gary.

"One of the busiest blues outfits in Chicagoland, the Smiley Tillmon Band is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. There’s an obvious reason why the veteran guitarist’s booking schedule is so jam-packed: Smiley knows how to have a good time and makes sure his audience does too," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "After 55 years on the local blues scene, Tillmon serves up the blues and soul standards that people never seem to stop craving, his rich vocals and fluid guitar backed by a band that keeps his grooves tight and right. He joined forces with bassist Tom Rezetko, and they’ve been inseparable onstage ever since. Kate Moss shares guitar duties with Tillmon. Drummer George Baumann completes one of the Windy City’s toughest blues combos, one that’ll keep you smiling from ear to ear."

County signer Brandon Lay will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at the Hard Rock Cafe Stage at the casino and live entertainment venue off the Burr Street exit of Interstate 80/94. The Tennessee native was influenced by Nashville's country music and the rock 'n' roll and R&B coming out of Memphis.

"A country singer/songwriter with a rock & roll spirit and a small-town heart, EMI Records Nashville’s Brandon Lay was born and raised in Jackson, Tenn., halfway between two of music’s most influential cities," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Called 'A country-rock version of Bruce Springsteen,' Brandon hit the airwaves with songs like 'Speakers, Bleachers and Preachers' and 'Yada Yada Yada' and has most recently released 'Crazy Like You' and 'Startin Young.' Also an avid road warrior, Brandon has toured with some of country’s biggest artists including Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindell, Brantley Gilbert, Old Dominion and Kenny Chesney."

Then at 8 p.m. Saturday, Laura Rain will play Council Oak Bar Stage at the Hard Rock Casino.

"Laura Rain is a hard-driving soul singer who uses the power and finesse of her own voice to inspire and electrify your spirit," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Born and raised in Detroit, she delivers her original music with fearless emotion and excitement. Along with her creative partner George Friend, the pair have released four albums, and six singles with a unique blend of contemporary funky soul, blues and R&B worthy of Detroit’s rich history of musical innovators."

Infinity will bring "Classic to Current: The Ultimate Rock Experience" to the Hard Rock Cafe Stage at 9 p.m. Saturday. Don't stop believing in the popular cover act.

"Formed in 1985, Infinity grew from being not only a Journey Tribute band, but one of the top drawing cover - bands in the Midwest," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Two-plus decades rocking the hundreds of local music festivals lighting up the Chicago suburbs each summer have put Infinity in front of hundreds of thousands of fans."