Brandon Lay, The Smiley Tillmon Band, Laura Rain and Infinity to play Hard Rock Casino

GARY — Brandon Lay, The Smiley Tillmon Band, Laura Rain and Infinity will play the Hard Rock Casino in Gary this weekend
The Smiley Tillmon Band featuring Kate Moss will take the Council Oak Bar Stage at 8 p.m. Friday. The Chicago-based group will play the blues at the casino at 5400 W 29th Ave in Gary.
"One of the busiest blues outfits in Chicagoland, the Smiley Tillmon Band is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. There’s an obvious reason why the veteran guitarist’s booking schedule is so jam-packed: Smiley knows how to have a good time and makes sure his audience does too," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "After 55 years on the local blues scene, Tillmon serves up the blues and soul standards that people never seem to stop craving, his rich vocals and fluid guitar backed by a band that keeps his grooves tight and right. He joined forces with bassist Tom Rezetko, and they’ve been inseparable onstage ever since. Kate Moss shares guitar duties with Tillmon. Drummer George Baumann completes one of the Windy City’s toughest blues combos, one that’ll keep you smiling from ear to ear."
County signer Brandon Lay will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at the Hard Rock Cafe Stage at the casino and live entertainment venue off the Burr Street exit of Interstate 80/94. The Tennessee native was influenced by Nashville's country music and the rock 'n' roll and R&B coming out of Memphis.
"A country singer/songwriter with a rock & roll spirit and a small-town heart, EMI Records Nashville’s Brandon Lay was born and raised in Jackson, Tenn., halfway between two of music’s most influential cities," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Called 'A country-rock version of Bruce Springsteen,' Brandon hit the airwaves with songs like 'Speakers, Bleachers and Preachers' and 'Yada Yada Yada' and has most recently released 'Crazy Like You' and 'Startin Young.' Also an avid road warrior, Brandon has toured with some of country’s biggest artists including Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindell, Brantley Gilbert, Old Dominion and Kenny Chesney."
Then at 8 p.m. Saturday, Laura Rain will play Council Oak Bar Stage at the Hard Rock Casino.
"Laura Rain is a hard-driving soul singer who uses the power and finesse of her own voice to inspire and electrify your spirit," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Born and raised in Detroit, she delivers her original music with fearless emotion and excitement. Along with her creative partner George Friend, the pair have released four albums, and six singles with a unique blend of contemporary funky soul, blues and R&B worthy of Detroit’s rich history of musical innovators."
Infinity will bring "Classic to Current: The Ultimate Rock Experience" to the Hard Rock Cafe Stage at 9 p.m. Saturday. Don't stop believing in the popular cover act.
"Formed in 1985, Infinity grew from being not only a Journey Tribute band, but one of the top drawing cover - bands in the Midwest," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Two-plus decades rocking the hundreds of local music festivals lighting up the Chicago suburbs each summer have put Infinity in front of hundreds of thousands of fans."
Effort to curb CEO pay failed, IU study finds
A new study found an effort by Congress to curb CEO pay has failed.
Professors from Indiana University, the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and University of Texas examined a provision in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that repealed an exemption allowing companies to deduct significant amounts of performance-based pay.
The legislation was supposed to shift the pay of top executives away from stock and performance bonuses "that can lead to a myopic emphasis on short-term results." The hope was to incentivize companies to implement cash-based fixed compensation instead.
But the study found the change in law ultimately had little effect. CEO compensation either stayed the same or grew.
"It's very politically amenable right now to say they're going to tax these corporations and these executives and it's going to reduce income inequality, but our research — and that of others — suggests that taxes are just not a big enough stick to change the structure or the magnitude of executive compensation," said Bridget Stomberg, associate professor of accounting and a Weimer Faculty Fellow at the IU Kelley School of Business. "We found no statistical effects, which is counter to what Congress intended. We looked very hard and see no evidence of a reduction in CEO pay."
The journal Contemporary Accounting Research published the article, entitled "Examining the Effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Executive Compensation." It was researched and written by Stomberg, University of Texas Associate Professor of Accounting Lisa De Simone and Booth Assistant Professor of Accounting Charles McClure. De Simone and McClure co-host the "Taxes for the Masses" podcast.
Their study looked at CEO pay before and after the tax policy change. It found no substantive differences in compensation mix, pay-performance sensitivity or total compensation.
Publicly traded companies were able to deduct up to $1 million in C-suite pay from their taxes since 1994, unless it was linked to company performance.
When Congress slashed the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% in 2017, it got rid of that exemption. The study looked at CEO pay when the new tax rules took effect in 2017 and 2018 and then in 2019 and 2020.
"Even three full years after the law took effect, we didn't see any evidence of a reduction in CEO pay," she said.
The authors concluded tax regulation likely would not be effective at limiting executive compensation and reducing income inequality, a policy strategy pursued in cities like Portland and San Francisco.
"If Congress' fundamental assumption about the relative importance of taxes in the design of executive compensation is overstated, its ability to shift current compensation practices through changes in tax policy is also likely overstated," the authors said. "Our results and those from prior studies suggest increases in firms' cost of executive compensation do little to reduce its amount."
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.
