Branson offers entertainment for all ages and seasons

If you're looking for entertainment of all types at any time of year, consider a visit to the Ozark Mountain town of Branson.

Back in the 1990's Branson, Missouri was largely thought of as predominately a country music town, with an assortment of theaters opened by country stars from Mickey Gilley and Jim Stafford to Mel Tillis. Soon other popular music stars from The Osmond Brothers, Andy Williams and Lawrence Welk had theaters in the town.

These days, there are a variety of shows and musical revues that run the gamut of musical styles, Dinner-theater shows are also featured throughout the area as well.

In addition to the shows, Branson has become an all around family entertainment mecca with a variety of museum, adventure, dining, outdoor exploring and fun opportunities.

Visitors of all ages will enjoy exploring the entertainment horizon in Branson.

The town of Branson is about an hour from Springfield, Missouri. Its main thoroughfare is Highway 76, long known as 76 Country Boulevard or The Strip of the Ozarks. Highway 76 in the middle of Branson runs right past many of the popular attractions in town.

While Christmas is in full gear with lights and holiday fun now throughout the town, there are many attractions to enjoy year-round that provide hours of fun entertainment possibilities.

The following is just a sample of things to do in Branson.

Silver Dollar City

Any visit to Branson should include a visit to Silver Dollar City, which is a charming theme park fashioned in the style of the 1880s.

The park, located on the outskirts of Branson, is built around Marvel Cave, which guests can still explore these days on a one-hour underground guided tour.

Silver Dollar City was opened by Chicago's Herschend family in 1960. Aside from the cave, guests will find much to enjoy in the park. Silver Dollar City features various festivals throughout the year as well as assorted demonstrations by skilled craftsmen which visitors may watch throughout the park; shows; rides; dining options; and much more.

Among rides are Fire-In-The-Hole; Firefall; Magnificent Wave Carousel; Outlaw Run; PowderKeg; Time Traveler and more.

If you're looking for someplace to enjoy a meal, consider Molly's Mill Restaurant, which features a delicious buffet of everything from fried chicken and other meats to assorted sides, casseroles and desserts. Other dining opportunities at the park include Buckshot's Skillet Cookery, Cakes and Cones, Dockside Grill, Eva and Delilah's Bakery and more.

An Old Time Christmas is currently running at Silver Dollar City through Dec. 30. Visit silverdollarcity.com.

Aquarium at The Boardwalk

The Aquarium is one of the newest attractions to open in Branson. It's an engaging attraction, which is located right on Highway 76 in the town's entertainment district.

Upon seeing the large whimsical sculpture of Aquarius the Octopus in front of the Aquarium, guests will realize that this will be a fun experience.

The building is colorful indoors and out and there's much to explore here.

Among things to see and do at The Aquarium are the Jelly Infinity Room;, Coral Reef; Mermaid Palace; Kelp Forest; Touch Pools; a 5D Submarine Ride; and other attractions.

Admire a variety of fish and sea creatures and learn about their unique habitat here. There are also a variety of fantastic photos opportunities in this colorful Aquarium. Visit aquariumattheboardwalk.com.

Branson Ferris Wheel and The Track Family Fun Park

The Branson Ferris Wheel, located at The Track Family Fun Park, is an attraction that has ties to Chicago.

The Ferris Wheel, which offers great views of the Branson entertainment district and beyond, was formerly located at Navy Pier in Chicago.

Also on the grounds of The Track are go-carts; bumper boats; the Skycoaster; laser tag; and an arcade with fun games for the entire family to play together.

Guests looking for something to eat can visit the Fuel Fresh American Grill on the premises of the park. The restaurant opened this past spring and offers a selection of items including Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad, Loaded Fries, Wings, BBQ Salad, Cheesecake Chimi and other items. Visit fivestarparks.com.

Big D's BBQ

Have a taste for Southern fare? You won't regret a visit to Big D's BBQ on State Highway 248 in Branson. The casual restaurant specializes in Memphis Style Ribs and Texas Style Brisket. Food is cooked over cherry wood.

Guests line up to order at the counter and then find a seat at the wooden tables to enjoy a feast. In addition to the menu items, there are also products available for sale on the premises including rubs and seasonings, bbq sauces, apparel and other items.

Big D's BBQ's menu stars includes Burnt Ends, Pulled Pork, Smoked Turkey, and other meats. Sides include pit beans, smoked mac, fried okra, coleslaw and other items. Visit bigdsbbqbranson.com.

The Haygoods show

For family entertainment, The Haygoods show at The Clay Cooper Theatre on Highway 76, is an excellent choice. The sibling entertainers offer an engaging show filled with a variety of tunes. The siblings, who perform in what was once The Osmond Family Theatre, are skilled in various musical instruments and showcase attractive harmonies. The group, which has been in the entertainment field for three decades, is currently performing a Christmas show. Visit thehaygoods.com.

Among places to stay

One of the most pictureque hotel choices in Branson is the Chateau on The Lake. The elegant looking buidling overlooks Table Rock Lake and features 301 rooms. There is a spa, movie theater, restaurant, snack and ice cream shop, and more on the premises. There's also access to a marina for boating opportunities. Visit chateauonthelake.com.

For more information on Branson, visit explorebranson.com. Branson is about a 10 hour drive from Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area.