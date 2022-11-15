Brantley Gilbert and Dustin Lynch to headline Hometown Country Jams music festival

Country stars Brantley Gilbert and Dustin Lynch will headline the Hometown James Music Festival next summer in Hobart.

The two-day music festival will return to the Brickie Bowl Bowl in Hobart on Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 next year.

"Hometown Jams continues its rapid expansion across Northwest Indiana," said promoter Tyrus Joseforsky with Flight Levelz Entertainment. "We anticipate this year’s festival will draw over 10,000 attendees across the festival weekend."

Gilbert has released six albums, had 11 charting songs and co-wrote Jason Aldean's singles "My Kinda Party" and "Dirt Road Anthem." His new album "So Help Me God" just dropped last week. It includes the single "Heaven by Then" with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill.

He's known for songs like "Bottoms Up," "Rolex® On A Redneck," "Son Of The Dirty South," "Small Town Throwdown," "Kick It In The Sticks," "You Don't Know Her Like I Do" and "One Hell of an Amen."

Lynch has put out five albums and had 11 No. 1 hits on Country Airplay. His most recent record, "Blue in the Sky," features the singles "Party Mode" and "Tequila on a Boat."

His hits include "Thinking 'Bout You," "Cowboys and Angels," "Small Town Boys," "Ridin' Roads" and "Hell of a Night."

The fourth annual country music festival also features Jon Langston, Restless Road, Filmore, Ashley Cooke, George Birge and Halle Kearns.

Two-day passes go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

For tickets or more information, visit HometownJams.com.