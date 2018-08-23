Brauer Museum of Art will showcase photography, noir films and more this season

Valparaiso University's Brauer Museum of Art plans to showcase photography, noir films, artwork by Miller-based artist Corey Hagelberg and more during its 2018-2019 season.
An opening reception with Australia’s Consul-General Matthew Wise and Valparaiso University President Mark Heckler will take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 7.
"The fall exhibitions run through Dec. 19 and feature a collection of photographs by David Robert Austen covering nearly two decades spent in Australia," Valparaiso University said in a press release. "For more than 40 years, Austen has been assigned work by the publishers of books, magazines and newspapers around the world. His work was featured in the National Geographic Television documentary "The Photographers'' and appears in "Ten Thousand Eyes," a Kodak-sponsored book and international traveling exhibition commemorating 150 years of photography."
Austen will have a coffee hour with the public to discuss his photography at 7 p.m. Oct. 3.
While his work is on display, the museum at 1709 Chapel Drive on the Valparaiso University campus, also will present the exhibition “Krista Steinke: Good Luck with the Sun and other works.”
"A Valpo alumna, Krista Steinke ’90 works in photography, video and installation," Valparaiso University said in a press release. "Her work explores the human-environmental relationship and photography’s role in mediating that experience."
She will give a gallery talk that's free and open to the public at 7 p.m. on Sept. 26.
Then in the spring semester, the Brauer will bring back the film/lecture series “The Noir Style in Image, Word and Sound.” Indiana University Northwest Performing Arts faculty member Peter Aglinskas will present four movies in the classic noir genre between January and April, following up the screenings with discussions of the work.
During the spring semester, the museum will display the exhibitions “Line/Force/Burn Rubber: Sarah Krepp & Olivia Petrides,” “The Art of Lynn Olson” and “The Icons on Ammo Boxes: Art by Sofia Atlantova and Oleksandr Klymenko” starting on Jan. 8. It will then bring back The Valparaiso University Juried Art Student Exhibition in April and show “Corey Hagelberg: No Beauty in This” during the summer.
For more information, visit valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art or call 219.464.5365.