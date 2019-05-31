It's going to get wild in the Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City next weekend.
Several craft breweries will be pouring their latest and greatest India Pale Ales, stouts and porters at the Brew at the Zoo.
The annual fundraiser will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at the Washington Park Zoo at 115 Lake Shore Drive in Michigan City. Burn ‘Em Brewing, Backroad Brewery, Pokro Brewing, Zorn, Shoreline, Blue Moon, Lagunitas, War Pigs, White Claw, Shady Creek and many other breweries will offer their brews for tasting. The 21+ event hosted by The Washington Park Zoological Society raises money for veterinary care of the animals that includes wellness checks, vaccines, dental work and emergency care.
There also will be live animal interactions, live music from the band Hifi2Wifi and food options from vendors like Up N’ Smoke Rib Shack, Matey’s Restaurant and Patrick’s Grille. Food is included with the ticket price, which is $50 for general admission and $15 for designated drivers.
“For 2019, we have already sold twice as many tickets over last year around this time so there is a good chance the event will sell out even earlier then it did last year," The Washington Park Zoological Society Treasurer Shawne Sheldon said.
To purchase tickets, go to brewatthewpzoo2019.eventbrite.com.
For more information, call 219-873-1510 or visit washingtonparkzoo.com