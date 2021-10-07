Broadway in Chicago's opening of 'Rent' a real celebration

The "Rent" 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour opened Tuesday at the CIBC Theatre. The production continues to Oct. 10.
Not only was it cause for celebration that "Rent" was back in town, but it's also the first show to be performed on Broadway in Chicago's new season schedule of productions presented in downtown theaters.
"It's very emotional," said Broadway in Chicago president Lou Raizen, prior to the first performance. "The theaters have been dark for one year and seven months."
Raizen said that unlike the restaurant industry, which was able to come back sooner during the pandemic by operating at lesser capacities, the theater industry's economic model doesn't successfully allow for that.
"We (theater) were the first industry to close and the last to open," Raizen said.
Raizen later told audience members "With your help we're here and we're back — thank you all, those behind the curtain, in front of the curtain and all of you."
This "Rent" Farewell Tour officially launched with the Chicago engagement.
The "Rent" story, which was written by Jonathan Larson, revolves around a group of artists who deal with the many challenges of their careers, relationships and the death of friends from AIDS. It has inspirations in Puccini's "La Boheme."
Raizen said he loves the play and its message. "The show is about community, acceptance and love," he said.
Cody Jenkins, who portrays the character Mark Cohen in "Rent," said the show is about "learning to love each other and allowing people to be themselves." Jenkins added "Rent" is a show that "connects" people which is really needed at this time.
FYI: "Rent" 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour plays to Oct. 10 at CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe, Chicago. Tickets start at $25. For more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.