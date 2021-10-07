Broadway in Chicago's opening of 'Rent' a real celebration

The "Rent" 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour opened Tuesday at the CIBC Theatre. The production continues to Oct. 10.

Not only was it cause for celebration that "Rent" was back in town, but it's also the first show to be performed on Broadway in Chicago's new season schedule of productions presented in downtown theaters.

"It's very emotional," said Broadway in Chicago president Lou Raizen, prior to the first performance. "The theaters have been dark for one year and seven months."

Raizen said that unlike the restaurant industry, which was able to come back sooner during the pandemic by operating at lesser capacities, the theater industry's economic model doesn't successfully allow for that.

"We (theater) were the first industry to close and the last to open," Raizen said.

Raizen later told audience members "With your help we're here and we're back — thank you all, those behind the curtain, in front of the curtain and all of you."

This "Rent" Farewell Tour officially launched with the Chicago engagement.