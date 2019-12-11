Brunchline comedy show in Crown Point to feature standup Whitney Chitwood

Chicago-based comedian Whitney Chitwood will headline the new Brunchline standup comedy show at One13 North Kitchen & Bar in downtown Crown Point Sunday.
"Whitney Chitwood is a Chicago-based, nationally touring standup comedian and a lesbian squirrel in a shoebox who was recently called 'Inspiring!' by the incomparable Maria Bamford," promoters said in a press release. "Whit's debut standup album 'The Bakery Case' premiered at number 1 on the iTunes and Amazon comedy charts, was played in its entirety twice by Sirius XM, and was in the Top 10 on the Billboard Comedy Charts."
Chitwood has headlined shows at Chicago venues like the Laugh Factory and Zanies. She's a frequent contributor to The Paper Machete "audio magazine" podcast that's recorded at the legendary Green Mill in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood and has opened in Chicago for touring comedians like Rhea Butcher, Adam Conover, Guy Branum, and Greg Behrendt.
She's also headlined national tours like the "Is This Us? Are We Here? Comedy Tour?" and "Never Look A Horsegirl In The Mouth", as well as festivals like Altercation Comedy Festival and the Southwest Chief Comedy Festival. Chitwood has played in many prominent venues like the Hollywood Improv, The Comedy Store and SF Sketchfest over the years.
The Chicago Reader said she leaves audiences "laughing until you can't catch your breath every single time."
Thanks for being a regular reader! Here's a special offer for you:
Local comedy show producer and stand-up Shannon Rostin organized the show, which will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday with doors opening at 2:30 p.m.
Rostin will host the show, which coincides with a special brunch menu with bottomless mimosas and a Build Your Own Bloody Mary Bar. Other guest comics will appear, including Candice Conner and Paul Kendall, as well as special musical guest Kitty Fenn.
Tickets are $10, and do not include food or drink, which is available separately for purchase.
12 Things to do in the Region this week
Yanni
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Scrooge
Hammond Holiday Parade
2019 Christmas in the Park
Portage Christmas Festival
Things That Go Bump In the Night
Betty LaDuke: Social Justice Revisited: Remembering, Reliving, Resisting
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.