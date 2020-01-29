Burgerhaus, Schoop's, Off Square named among best burgers in the state

Three Region burgers ranked among the best in Indiana.

Big 7 Travel, an international media outlet that provides travel recommendations, picked three Northwest Indiana burgers as among the top 25 in the Hoosier state.

It ranked Valparaiso-based Burgerhaus as the top burger in the state. The chain known for dressing up burgers with international flavors and its monthly burger specials has locations in Valpo, Schererville and Indianapolis.

"Burgerhaus is known as the number-one burger place in Indianapolis, and for good reason," Big 7 Travel wrote. "They pair the best in prime beef with zesty natural ingredients from far-off (and not so far) places. Order The Cozumel, with its island-grilled pineapple and guacamole, or sample The Monaco, which comes with white cheddar, sautéed onions, and mushrooms."

Schoop's, the beloved 1950s-style burger chain known for its crispy-edged griddled burgers, ranked sixth on the list.