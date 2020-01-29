You are the owner of this article.
Burgerhaus, Schoop's, Off Square named among best burgers in the state
The Indianapolis outpost of the Valparaiso-based chain Burgerhaus was named the best burger in the state by Big 7 Media.

Three Region burgers ranked among the best in Indiana.

Big 7 Travel, an international media outlet that provides travel recommendations, picked three Northwest Indiana burgers as among the top 25 in the Hoosier state.

It ranked Valparaiso-based Burgerhaus as the top burger in the state. The chain known for dressing up burgers with international flavors and its monthly burger specials has locations in Valpo, Schererville and Indianapolis.

"Burgerhaus is known as the number-one burger place in Indianapolis, and for good reason," Big 7 Travel wrote. "They pair the best in prime beef with zesty natural ingredients from far-off (and not so far) places. Order The Cozumel, with its island-grilled pineapple and guacamole, or sample The Monaco, which comes with white cheddar, sautéed onions, and mushrooms."

Schoop's, the beloved 1950s-style burger chain known for its crispy-edged griddled burgers, ranked sixth on the list.

"You’ll find a handful of Schoop’s Hamburgers peppered all over northern Indiana. In fact, they’ve been a local staple in the Calumet Region of Indiana since 1948," Big 7 Travel wrote. "There’s a lot to love about these fresh, never-frozen burgers. As they put it, 'a Schoop’s burger spills out of the bun.' It’s absolutely loaded with flavor and will soothe any burger craving you have."

Crown Point's Off Square Brewing placed 12th statewide.

"Off Square is pretty on point when it comes to burgers and brews. Because, few things in life taste sweeter than an ice-cold beer and a thick, juicy burger," Big Travel 7 wrote. "Start your visit off with poutine or a jumbo pretzel. Then, settle in for the main course, their Off Square Burger. Featuring a whole half-pound of black Angus beef, they top it off with stout caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, smoked gouda and white truffle aioli."

Others in Big 7 Travel's Top 25 included usual suspects on such lists, including BRU Burger in Indianapolis, Triple XXX Family Restaurant in West Lafayette, Working Man’s Friend in Indianapolis, Bub’s Burgers & Ice Cream in Carmel and Milktooth in Indianapolis.

