Burn ‘Em Brewing to host The Collective Artisan Market this weekend

The Collective, a group of local entrepreneurs that stages events in LaPorte and Porter counties, plans to host an Artisan Market at Burn 'Em Brewing in Michigan City Sunday.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday outside the craft brewery at 718 Freyer Road in Michigan City.

"Enjoy live music, craft beer, and local food while shopping with your favorite artisan businesses," The Collective Founder Mandy Krickhahn said in a press release. "This will be the largest Collective Artisan Market of the year with over 50 artisan and small business vendors from NWI and surrounding areas. Items range from apparel, beauty products, home decor, accessories and more."

The market will benefit FTW Farm and Rescue, an animal sanctuary that helps animals in need.

A portion of the $5 admission fee for anyone 13 years old and up will be donated to the rescue. More than half of the vendors plan to donate some of their proceeds to the rescue in Michigan City that takes care of dogs, goats, pigs, horses and other animals, operating with the philosophy that "every animal deserves to be safe and loved."