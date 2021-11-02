Burt Bacharach, Steven Sater album attracts Broadway stars

“Some Lovers” is designed to have a cast of four singers, who together portray a couple — Ben and Molly — in their optimistic youth and also in their jaded, disaffected middle age. It moves in and out of memory and time.

“The show kind of happens in the memory and imagination of the older people. But the young parts of themselves are still in love with each other and trying to convince them to get back with each other,” says Sater.

He says the story was inspired by “The Gift of the Magi,” the O. Henry short story about a young poor couple. She sells her hair to buy a watch chain, and he sells his watch in order to buy her a set of combs for Christmas.

“What if we took what happened to those people 15 years later, after they made these huge sacrifices?” asks Sater. “What are they feeling? And so that was how we began work on the show. It was almost like crafting a jukebox musical out of your own songs.”

The path that “Some Lovers” has taken has taken years, led to dead ends and yet proved more powerful than the pandemic. Sater first connected with Bacharach years ago when he was invited to the house of the composer of such timeless songs as “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head,” and “I Say a Little Prayer for You.”