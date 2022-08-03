C2E2 brings comics, cosplay, wrestlers, pop culture back to McCormick Place

Cosplayers dressed as Thor, Deadpool, Doctor Strange, Batman and countless other superheroes will strut their stuff at McCormick Place in Chicago this weekend.

The Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, better known as C2E2, will take place at the lakefront convention center at 2301 S. King Drive in Chicago from Aug. 5 through Aug. 7. It's billed as "the biggest geek party in the Midwest."

The South Shore Line train will be adding Friday flag stops at McCormick Place, which it already runs to on Saturday and Sunday as part of its weekend service.

People will be able to meet comic book creators, writers and artists at Chicago's version of Comic-Con. There will be autograph sessions with wrestlers like CM Punk, Mich Foley, the Undertaker, Sasha Banks, Lita and Trish Stratus.

The show floor is packed with many exhibitors selling comics, art, anime, manga, posters, prints, trading cards, tabletop games, toys, collectibles and video games.

C2E2 features a huge artist's alley, panels, screenings and After Dark events. This year it will even have escape rooms.

Panels visitors can listen to include "Manga: Why You Should Be Teaching and Reading It," "Crafting Fictional Worlds," "Feeling Zine: Utilizing Zines and Web-Comics in the Classroom to Help Students Explore Topical Issues" and "Let's Get Shelving: Starting a Graphic Novel Classroom."

Workshops cover subjects like "Shurikenjitsu: The Japanese Martial Arts of Shuriken Throwing."

Many people choose to dress up as comic book, video game and other pop culture characters or just people watch and admire all the creative cosplay.

"This is your weekend to get wild and be free with other nerdy Chicagoans," C2E2 said in a press release. "Epic memories and awesome friendships await you at C2E2, the show created for you."

Tickets are $40 on Friday, $50 on Saturday and Sunday, and $99 for the whole weekend.

For more information, visit c2e2.com.