 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

C2E2 brings comics, cosplay, wrestlers, pop culture back to McCormick Place

  • Updated
  • 0
C2E2 brings comics, wrestlers and pop culture back to McCormick Place

C2E2 is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Cosplayers dressed as Thor, Deadpool, Doctor Strange, Batman and countless other superheroes will strut their stuff at McCormick Place in Chicago this weekend.

The Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, better known as C2E2, will take place at the lakefront convention center at 2301 S. King Drive in Chicago from Aug. 5 through Aug. 7. It's billed as "the biggest geek party in the Midwest."

The South Shore Line train will be adding Friday flag stops at McCormick Place, which it already runs to on Saturday and Sunday as part of its weekend service.

People will be able to meet comic book creators, writers and artists at Chicago's version of Comic-Con. There will be autograph sessions with wrestlers like CM Punk, Mich Foley, the Undertaker, Sasha Banks, Lita and Trish Stratus.

The show floor is packed with many exhibitors selling comics, art, anime, manga, posters, prints, trading cards, tabletop games, toys, collectibles and video games.

People are also reading…

C2E2 features a huge artist's alley, panels, screenings and After Dark events. This year it will even have escape rooms.

Panels visitors can listen to include "Manga: Why You Should Be Teaching and Reading It," "Crafting Fictional Worlds," "Feeling Zine: Utilizing Zines and Web-Comics in the Classroom to Help Students Explore Topical Issues" and "Let's Get Shelving: Starting a Graphic Novel Classroom."

Workshops cover subjects like "Shurikenjitsu: The Japanese Martial Arts of Shuriken Throwing."

Many people choose to dress up as comic book, video game and other pop culture characters or just people watch and admire all the creative cosplay.

"This is your weekend to get wild and be free with other nerdy Chicagoans," C2E2 said in a press release. "Epic memories and awesome friendships await you at C2E2, the show created for you."

Tickets are $40 on Friday, $50 on Saturday and Sunday, and $99 for the whole weekend.

For more information, visit c2e2.com.

NWI Business Ins and Outs: Bombers BBQ, True BBQ and Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opening; Port of Peri Peri closed

NWI Business Ins and Outs: Bombers BBQ, True BBQ and Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opening; Port of Peri Peri closed

1 of 14
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song

Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song

Beyoncé is the second artist to remove an offensive term for disabled people from a new song after complaints. Both Beyoncé and rapper Lizzo decided to remove the word “spaz” from their lyrics. The word is considered a derogatory reference for a form of cerebral palsy. Lizzo acknowledged her mistake in June after her song “Grrrls” used the word and re-released a new version without it. Beyoncé uses the word in her song “Heated," from her new record “Renaissance,” out Friday. Disability advocate Hannah Diviney, who pointed out Lizzo’s lyrics, wrote that hearing the word again used by Beyoncé “felt like a slap in the face."

Women of the Blues shake up Valpo

Women of the Blues shake up Valpo

For the second year, Elements Wine Bar in the heart of downtown Valparaiso will present a collective of female blues performers of various sty…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Paris Hilton confirms Britney Spears' duet with Elton John

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts