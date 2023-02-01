All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

Sense & Sensibility

THROUGH MARCH 24, South Shore Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. The exhibit, curated by Dorman and Touluemke, will feature the works of Bradley Biancardi, Ellen Green, Tyrue "Slang" Jones, Nina Rizzo, William Staples, Ann Toebbe, Pedro Velez and Gabriel Viilla.

Celebrating Black Artists

THROUGH FEB. 17, Brauer Museum of Art, Valparaiso University. The exhibit "Celebrating Black Artists" will feature the work of 18 artists including William “Prophet” Blackmon and Jackie Haliburton, Ralph Arnold, Tarrance Corbin, Danny Campbell, Charles Bibbs, Romare Bearden, Charles White, Dawood Bey, Richard Hunt and Kara Walker. Visit valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art/exhibitions/

Book Event

FEB. 5, Museum of Lassen's Resort, 7408 Constitution Ave., Cedar Lake. Joseph S. Pete will give a talk about his book "Secret Northwest Indiana" at 2 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Museum of Lassen’s Resort in Cedar Lake. Pete is a reporter for The Times of Northwest Indiana and the author of "Lost Hammond, Indiana" and "100 Things to Do in Gary and Northwest Indiana Before You Die." He will discuss obscure history and offbeat places in the Calumet Region, everything from ski jumps to shipwrecks to early submarine experiments on Lake Michigan.

Performances

The Neverly Brothers

FEB. 11, The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. The Neverly Brothers will perform a rock tribute with songs from Elvis to The Beatles at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11. A dinner by Trama Catering will be featured prior to the show. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for concert only. Dinner costs an additional $45 plus tax and gratuity. For tickets to the show, call 219-836-3255 or visit theatreatthecenter.com. For dinner reservations, call 219-836-1930, ext. 2.

Valentine's Brass Quintet

FEB. 5, Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Musicians from Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra will perform at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students. Seating is general admission.

Chris Young

FEB. 3, Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Country singer Chris Young will perform at 7 p.m. Feb 3. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Valentine's Soul Jam

FEB. 10, The Venue at Horseshoe Casino Hammond, 777 Casino Centre Drive, Hammond. The show features The New Stylistics, Sonny Bivins Manhattans, Ray, Goodman and Brown, The Blue Notes and The Intruders. Show time is 8 p.m. Visit horseshoehammond.com for more information.

Buddy Guy

FEB. 24, Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. Buddy Guy brings his "Damn Right Farewell" Tour to Four Winds at 9 p.m. Eastern Feb. 24. Visit fourwindscasino.com for more information.