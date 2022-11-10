All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events

Interwoven Expressions Exhibit and Sale

NOV. 12, Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton, interwovenexpressions.com. The 37th annual Exhibit and Sale runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12. Twenty four juried artists will display and sell wares from woven work, quilts and knitted items to home decor, holiday gifts and more. Admission and parking are free.

John Cain's Holiday Reading

Nov. 15, Center for Visual & Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. John Cain’s annual Holiday Reading is marking its 29th year. The theme for this year is the history of Christmas at the White House. Guests may have a complimentary glass of wine in the gallery starting at 11 a.m. while lunch takes place at noon. The reading follows. For reservations, visit southshoreartsonline.org. Reservations are required.

Duneland Weavers Guild Meeting

NOV. 12, Three Moons Fiberworks, 402 Broadway, Chesterton. The Duneland Weavers Guild will have its November meeting at 10 a.m. Nov. 12. The program will be presented by Melvenea Hodges from South Bend. She will present “Frameloom Weaving Techniques in Folk Costumes from Around the World”. The public is invited to attend.

Author Book Signing

NOV. 12, Paul Henry's Art Gallery, 416 Sibley St., Hammond. "Secret Northwest Indiana" author Joseph S. Pete will appear at Paul Henry's Art Gallery to sign copies of his new book, which explores the Indiana Dunes National Park, shipwrecks, Lake Michigan submarines and more Calumet Region history. Pete will do a book signing between 12:30 and 3 p.m. "Secret Northwest Indiana: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure" leads a whirlwind tour of the Calumet Region that extends from Chicago’s far South Side, through the south suburbs and Northwest Indiana, and into Southwest Michigan.

Exhibits

We Are Us: The Human Condition

OPENED NOV. 4, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Michigan City, Lubeznik Center.org. In “We Are Us,” guests will see works which document the human condition in various forms.

Mi Familia

THROUGH NOV. 12, 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Studio 659, 1413 119th St., Whiting. 219.659.8828, studio659.org. Studio 659’s current exhibit is a showcase of altars and artwork with Day of the Dead themes by Region-based artists.

Performances

Tyrese

Nov. 12, The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, Hammond. The R&B singer brings An Intimate Evening with Tyrese to The Venue at 8 p.m.

Sex and the Windy City: An Unofficial Musical Parody

NOV 11 AND 18, IO Theatre, 1501 N. Kingsbury, Chicago. The musical parody will play at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Nov. 4 and 11 and 8 p.m. Nov. 18. Tickets are $20. The show's popular characters are transported to the Windy City in this show. Visit ioimprov.com