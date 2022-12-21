All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

A Christmas Story Comes Home

THROUGH DEC. 30, Indiana Welcome Center, Hammond. “A Christmas Story Comes Home” exhibit runs through Dec. 30 at The Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond. The popular exhibit, presented by The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, showcases a variety of scenes that people will recognize from the beloved 1980s film “A Christmas Story.” In addition to the windows, guests will see a variety of Christmas trees on display surrounding the exhibit. Visits with Santa on Santa’s Mountain will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18. Also, special Santa photo days include Dec. 22 and Dec. 23. All photos with Santa must be scheduled in advance at santaphotos.simplybook.me or visit achristmasstorycomeshome.com. Cost for photos is $10 each and includes one photo. Additional photos are $6. For more information on the exhibit, visit AChristmasStoryComesHome.com. The Indiana Welcome Center is at 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond.

Winter Lights Drive-Thru

THROUGH JAN. 1, Sunset Hill Park, 775 Meridian Road, Valparaiso. The light exhibit runs through Jan. 1. Call 219-465-3586.

Christmas Tyme Lights

THROUGH DEC. 30, Harvest Tyme, 17904 Grant St., Lowell. The popular drive-thru lights display runs through Dec. 30. Visit harvesttymefun.com

Pierogi Drop

Dec. 31, downtown Whiting. The Whiting Knights of Columbus will host the Pierogi Drop and party. at 119th Street and Atchison Avenue. Watching the drop at midnight is free but visitors may attend a New Year's Eve party which costs $5 for admission. Drinks and food are an additional cost. The newly crowned Mr. Pierogi Tony Panek will make his first public appearance at the event.

Random Acts of Creativity

THROUGH JAN. 14, Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, Miller. The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District will present the show through Jan. 14. The exhibit includes paintings, sculpture, installations, video and more by Daneiya Bonner, Catisha Toney, James Ford, Ed Abromaitis, Lillian Martinez, Jennifer No, Greg O’Drobinak, Deb Weiss, Jamika Smith, Mariah Smith and Rodney Brown.

We Are Us: The Human Condition

OPENED NOV. 4, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Michigan City, Lubeznik Center.org. In “We Are Us,” guests will see works which document the human condition in various forms.

Performances

Holiday Pops

DEC. 22, Memorial Opera House, Valparaiso. The South Shore Orchestra will perform a holiday show at 7:30 p.m.

Everclear

DEC. 31, Hard Rock Cafe at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. Alt-rock group Everclear will perform on stage at Hard Rock Cafe at the casino. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Ice Cube

JAN. 28, The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. Rapper and actor Ice Cube will take the stage at 8 p.m. Jan. 28.