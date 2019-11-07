Events
208 Seconds: A Lifetime of Lessons
NOV. 10, 4 p.m. James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex at Purdue University Northwest’s Westville Campus, 1401 U.S. 421, Westville, IN. 219.785.5377, www.pnw.edu/sinai-forum/ . In 2009, Chelsey “Sully” Sullenberger, then a United Airlines pilot, rose to national prominence after safely landing his plane when both engines malfunctioned. His lecture at PNW touches upon his remarkable feat as well as encouraging preparedness and safety. Sullenberger’s lecture is part of PNW’s 66th Annual Sinai Forum, which will include a lecture by Gloria Steinhem Dec. 1.
Restoring Hope & Building Dreams
NOV. 7, 5-9 p.m., Villa Cesare, 900 Eagle Drive, Schererville. The fundraiser for Campagna Academy will feature food stations, open bar, auction and live entertainment by Got Issues. Visit campagnaacademy.org.
Happy Hollydaze Craft Fair
NOV. 9, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 352 S. Main St., Crown Point. 219.663.1515, fumccp.org. A Variety of vendors and craft booths will be set up for shoppers young and old looking to get a head start on the holiday rush at First United Methodist Church’s fair. The fair will also include a luncheon. Proceeds from the event will go to various organizations.
Dancing Like the Stars
NOV. 9, 5 p.m., Blue Chip Casino Stardust Ballroom, 777 Blue Chip Drive., Michigan City. 219.926.4204, dunelandymca.org. Celebrating its eighth running this year, more than a half dozen business and community luminaries are taking to the Stardust Ballroom stage to raise funds for programs and services provided by the YMCA. Musically, this year’s festivities will pay tribute to the British Invasion of the early and mid-'60s.
The Transit of Mercury
NOV. 11, 6:30 p.m.-12 p.m. Conway Observatory, 19160 Chase St., Lowell. 219.384.6634, casonline.org. As the planet Mercury makes a rare passing in front of the sun, the Calumet Astronomical Society is opening its doors for viewers to see through telescopes. Do note a limited number of viewing glasses will be available for purchase, and attendees of all ages are warned to take necessary viewing precautions and utilize appropriate viewing apparatus.
Hannah’s Hope Craft and Vendor Fair
NOV. 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Portage High School Field House, 6450 U.S 6, Portage. https://hannahshope.org Celebrating its 1oth running this year, the craft and vendor fair is sponsored by Hannah’s Hope, a non-profit geared toward assisting children in the Region with special needs. Along with the fair, Hannah’s Hope is also offering a painting class, gingerbread house decorating, a cookie crawl and an early chance to meet Santa Claus.
Kouzina
NOV. 7, 6:30-10 p.m., National Hellenic Museum, 333 S. Halsted St., Chicago. The culinary event Kouzina will feature food from notable Chicago-area chefs, wine and access to the museum Also appearing at the event will be Diane Kochilas, star of "My Greek Table." Tickets are $100 in advance; $125 at the door.
Holiday Gift Boutique
NOV. 7, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Casa Maria Hall at St. Maria Goretti Church, Dyer. Visit hospicecalumet.org. Hospice of the Calumet Area presents its seventh annual holiday event featuring gifts, arts and crafts. Proceeds from the event will benefit the hospice.
Exhibits
“A Christmas Story Comes Home”
NOV. 9-DEC. 31, 8 a.m-5 p.m. Indiana Welcome Center, 777 Corrine Drive. Hammond. 219.989.7770, achristmasstorycomeshome.com In honor of the classic early '80s holiday comedy, which is set in the Region, Indiana Welcome Center’s November/December exhibit is made up of a half dozen window displays depicting a variety of scenes from the film.
Day of the Dead Altar Exhibition
THROUGH NOV. 22, Noon-5 p.m. Gallery for Contemporary Art, Savannah Center, Indiana University Northwest, 3400 Broadway Ave., Gary. 219.981.5627, https://www.iun.edu/art-gallery/ This exhibition celebrates Mexico’s “Day of the Dead” or “Dia de los Muertos,” which falls around this time every year. Along with this show, which showcases alters in honor of the deceased, several IUN organizations have added events to coincide with “Day of the Dead” through the month of November.
Greening of the Arts
THROUGH NOV. 22, Bernard Gallery, Calumet College Of St. Joseph, 2400 New York Ave., Whiting. Wolflakeinitiative.org. Marking its 14th run this year, “Greening of the Arts” is an exhibit created by the Region non-profit Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative. This year’s exhibit is made up of original works made up of recycled products or environmentally themed pieces.
Living Architecture
THROUGH JAN. 4, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery and Susan Block Gallery, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. The works featured in this group exhibit, which features the work of nearly two dozen artists, highlights the significant role immigrants have made on and beyond art.
76th Annual Salon Show
THROUGH NOV. 10, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Rd., Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. With its origins traced back to the late 1930s and an annual event since the mid '40s, South Shore Arts’ annual Salon Show is a longtime highlight in and beyond the Region art strata. The juror for this year’s show is David Klamen, artist and Dean of the School of the Arts at Indiana University Northwest.
Language of Abstraction
THROUGH DEC. 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Christopher Art Gallery at Prairie State College, 202 S. Halsted St., Chicago Heights. 708.709.7738, prairiestate.edu/artgallery. A trio of artists – Karen Gubitz, Betty Cleeland and Dustin London – showcase their abstract expressionist pieces in Christopher Art Gallery’s November exhibit.
Perceived Realities
THROUGH DEC. 2, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, NIPSCO Art Education Studios, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. “Perceived Realities” is a collection of original works from Region-based painter Dorothy Graden. The works in the show are based on Graden’s experiences hiking through Southwestern America.
Betty LaDuke: Social Justice Revisited: Remembering, Reliving, Resisting
THROUGH DEC. 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University, Center for the Arts, 1709 Chapel Dr., Valparaiso. 219.464.5365, valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art . Born in the Bronx and based in Oregon, LaDuke’s half century-plus body of work have inspired generations of artists who have followed.
Performance
Last of the Red Hot Lovers
THROUGH NOV. 10, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-9, 2 p.m. Nov. 10, Footlight Theatre, 1705 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.874.4035, FOOTLIGHTPLAYERS.ORG. Neil Simon’s comedic tale of a late bloomer attempting to catch up with the sexual revolution in the late 1960s comes to Footlight Theater for a two-weekend run.
A Raisin in the Sun
THROUGH NOV. 16, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 and 15, 3 p.m. Nov. 9 and 16. Theatre Northwest at IU Northwest, Arts and Sciences Building, 3400 Broadway, Gary. 219.980.6810, iun.edu/theatre. The Tony Award-nominated tale of an African American family on Chicago’s south Side and their financial and personal struggles turned 60 this year. It is running at Theatre Northwest for three weekends.
Second Chances: The Thrift Shop Musical
NOV. 8, 10, 15 and 17, 8 p.m. Nov. 8 and 15, 2 p.m. Nov. 10 and 17, Great Oaks Supper Club, 13109 S. Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake. 219.776.0888, lctg.org. L’arc en Ciel Theatre Group’s latest production looks at the eccentric group of volunteers at a thrift store struggling to keep its doors opens. Dinner is served 90 minutes prior to showtime.
Beauty and the Beast
NOV. 8-24, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-9 and 22-23, 3 p.m. Nov. 10 and 24. Alumni Hall at Student Union and Library Building, Purdue University Northwest, 2200 169th St., Hammond. 219.989.2393, www.pnw.edu/theatre/ Purdue University Northwest’s staging of “Beauty” is a non-musical adaptation of the long-loved fable and is geared to theatergoers young and old.
9 to 5
THROUGH NOV. 17, 8:15 p.m. Nov. 9 and 16 and 3 p.m. Nov. 10 and 17. Marian Memorial Auditorium, 1844 Lincoln Ave., Whiting. 219.473-7555, https://www.facebook.com/events/969633303369677/?event_time_id=969633316703009. For their annual fall production, Marian Theatre Guild brings Dolly Parton’s musical adaptation of the 1979 big screen hit, from which she co-starred, to area audiences.
Dance! Veteran’s Tribute
NOV. 9, 7:30 p.m., LaPorte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge Rd., LaPorte. 219.362.9020, lsco.net. LaPorte County Symphony kicks off its 47th season with a concert serving as a tribute to our veterans. Concert conductor Dr. Carolyn Watson, who has served as maestro for symphonies throughout the globe, will lead the orchestra in patriotic compositions such as “Armed Forces Salute,” “America The Beautiful” and “American Fanfare.”
Chris D’Ella
NOV. 8, 9 p.m. Eastern, Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, 866.494.6371, fourwindscasino.com. While the New Jersey-reared comic and actor has starring roles on small screen shows such as “Whitney,” “Undateable” and, most recently, “The Good Doctor,” D’Ella’s onstage work over the last dozen-plus years has made him one of the most acclaimed live comics in the country today. Earlier this year D’Ella was highlighted on the Netflix series “Comedians of the World.” His podcast, “Congratulations with Chris D’Ella,” is also a hit with comedy fans.