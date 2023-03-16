All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

Sense & Sensibility

THROUGH MARCH 24, South Shore Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. The exhibit, curated by Dorman and Touluemke, features the works of Bradley Biancardi, Ellen Green, Tyrue “Slang” Jones, Nina Rizzo, William Staples, Ann Toebbe, Pedro Velez and Gabriel Villa.

Fearsome Fable-Tolerable Truths

MARCH 17-APRIL 22, Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Miller. Artist Tom Torluemke's work will star in the exhibit Fearsome Fable-Tolerable Truths at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts. An opening reception will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. March 17. A cash bar and light refreshments will be featured. Call 219-885-9114.

Citizen

THROUGH JUNE 16, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. The show stars the work of artists Sarah Atlas, Nicci Briann, William Estrada, Anne Heisler, Sergio Maciel, Brittany Maldonado, Joseph Josué Mora, Hillesh Patel, Czr Prz, André Rodríguez, Cristian Roldán, Noemi Rose, Denise Ruiz, Jessica Sabogal, Diana Solís, Angie Vasquez, Vanessa Viruet and Mer Young.

Performances

Aaron Kwok

MARCH 16, Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. The singer/actor will bring his Amazing Kode World Tour to Hard Rock Live at 7 p.m. March 16. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

MARCH 17, Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Northern Indiana, Gary. The blues guitarist's show will be at 7 p.m. March 17 at Hard Rock Live. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Lucky Stiff

THROUGH MARCH 19, Memorial Opera House, 104 Indiana St., Valparaiso. The comedic murder mystery musical runs through mid-March. Tickets are $23 to $25. Visit memorialoperahouse.com.

REO Speedwagon

MARCH 24, Silver Creek Event Center, Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. Rock band REO Speedwagon will perform at 9 p.m. Eastern at Four Winds Casino. Visit fourwindscasino.com.

P.S. Your Cat is Dead

MARCH 25-APRIL 6, L'arc en Ciel Dinner Theatre at Great Oaks, 13109 Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake. The dark comedy by James Kirkwood runs March 25 through April 6. A meal is served prior to the shows. A buffet is featured at 6:30 p.m. with show at 8 p.m. on March 25; a buffet is served at 12:30 p.m. with show at 2 p.m. March 26; a buffet is served at 6:30 p.m. with show at 8 p.m. March 31 and April 1; and a buffet is served at 12:30 p.m. with show at 2 p.m. April 2. A cash bar is featured. Tickets are $42 for adults; and $40 for senior citizens. The show features adult language.

Bag Piper Band

MARCH 19, Zorn Brewery, 605 E. 9th St., Michigan City. Guests may listen to bag pipe music from 3 to 4 p.m. March 19 at the brewery.