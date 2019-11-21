Events
Winter Lights Night Festival
NOV. 23, 3 p.m.-8 p.m., Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian St., Valparaiso. 219.465.3586, portercountyparks.org/winterlights. For $5 a car, fall/winter festivalgoers can partake in this Region tradition. Along with Sunset Hill’s massive lights display, attendees can make their own crafts, sing Christmas Carols and meet Santa Claus. Donations for Toys for Tots will also be taken at Winter Lights. Winter Lights Drive Thru opens after the festival starting Nov. 24 at Sunset Hill Park and is scheduled to run nightly from 6-9 p.m. through Jan 1.
HoliDaze Craft Show
NOV. 23-24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road., Valparaiso. 708.821.6941, https://www.valpoholidazeshow.com/ More than 200 vendors are scheduled to set up shop at Porter County Expo Center offering a myriad of items, from homeware to clothing to holiday knick-knacks for sale over the course of HoliDaze’ two-day run.
Holiday Show and Sale
NOV. 23-24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 24. Depot Museum and Art Gallery, 525 S. Broadway, Beverly Shores. 219.250.2290, https://thedepotmag.org/ One of a kind jewelry, artworks and clothing created by area artisans will be available for sale at Depot Museum and Art Gallery’s annual holiday sale.
Miller Woods Hike
NOV. 24, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education, 100 North Lake St., Gary. 219.395.1882, nps.gov. Outdoor enthusiasts of wide degrees of ability will be led by an Indiana State Parks ranger Starting at Miller Woods and up through the forestry and dunes to the shore of Lake Michigan. Attendees are encouraged to dress weather appropriate and wear sturdy shoes.
Garage Sale/Card & Comic Show
NOV. 23, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Lincoln Community Center, 2450 Lincoln St., Highland. https://www.facebook.com/events/2345750262416540/ More than 150 vendors dealing in everything from hard to find comics. Beanie Babies, coins, and memorabilia will be on hand for the final Garage Sale/Comic Show hybrid of 2019.
Holiday Affair Vendor and Craft Show
NOV. 24, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Patrician Banquet Center, 410 U.S. 30, Schererville. 219.741.0435, http://anne-marieprince.com/ Celebrating its eighth annual running this year and the brainchild of Region-based event planners Anne Marie, more than 50 clothing, jewelry and craft vendors of national renown are expected to hold court at Patrician Banquet Center for this year’s show. A breakfast buffet will also be available to Holiday Affair shoppers.
Exhibits
“A Christmas Story Comes Home”
THROUGH DEC. 31, 8 a.m-5 p.m. Indiana Welcome Center, 777 Corrine Dr. Hammond. 219.989.7770, achristmasstorycomeshome.com In honor of the classic early '80s holiday comedy, which is set in the Region, Indiana Welcome Center’s November/December exhibit is made up of a half dozen window displays depicting a variety of scenes from the film.
Small Gifts
NOV. 22-JAN. 11, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Tall Grass Arts, 367 Artists Walk, Park Forest. 708.748.3377, tallgrassarts.org . For their final show of 2019, Tall Grass Arts is showcasing original two-dimensional and three-dimensional works, from paintings and photographs and much more, from area artists. The winter-themed and inspired pieces are also priced for art-minded gift givers this holiday season.
Day of the Dead Altar Exhibition
THROUGH NOV. 22, Noon to 5 p.m. Gallery for Contemporary Art, Savannah Center, Indiana University Northwest, 3400 Broadway Ave., Gary. 219.981.5627, https://www.iun.edu/art-gallery/ This exhibition celebrates Mexico’s “Day of the Dead” or “Dia de los Muertos,” which falls around this time every year. Along with this show, which showcases altars in honor of the deceased, several IUN organizations have added events to coincide with “Day of the Dead” through the month of November.
Greening of the Arts
THROUGH NOV. 22, Bernard Gallery, Calumet College Of St. Joseph, 2400 New York Ave., Whiting. Wolflakeinitiative.org. Marking its 14th run this year, “Greening of the Arts” is an exhibit created by the Region non-profit Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative. This year’s exhibit is made up of original works made up of recycled products or environmentally themed pieces.
The Gift of Art
THROUGH NOV. 30, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Chesterton Art Center, 115 S. 4th St., Chesterton. illianaartists.com. Chesterton Art Center turns its gallery walls over to Illiana Artists and their “Gift of Art” exhibit. Illiana Artists is made up of nearly a dozen watercolorists, photographers, oil and acrylic painters and are based at Munster’s Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Living Architecture
THROUGH JAN. 4, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery and Susan Block Gallery, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. The works featured in this group exhibit, which features the work of nearly two dozen artists, highlights the significant role immigrants have made on and beyond art.
Language of Abstraction
THROUGH DEC. 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 -7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Christopher Art Gallery at Prairie State College, 202 S. Halsted St., Chicago Heights. 708.709.7738, prairiestate.edu/artgallery. A trio of artists – Karen Gubitz, Betty Cleeland and Dustin London – showcase their abstract expressionist pieces in Christopher Art Gallery’s November exhibit.
Perceived Realities
THROUGH DEC. 2, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, NIPSCO Art Education Studios, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. “Perceived Realities” is a collection of original works from Region-based painter Dorothy Graden. The works in the show are based on Graden’s experiences hiking through Southwestern America.
Betty LaDuke: Social Justice Revisited: Remembering, Reliving, Resisting
THROUGH DEC. 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University, Center for the Arts, 1709 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso. 219.464.5365, valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art . Born in the Bronx and based in Oregon, LaDuke’s half century-plus body of work has inspired generations of artists who have followed.
Performance
The Santaland Diaries
NOV. 22-DEC. 14, 8 p.m. Nov. 22-23 and 30, Dec. 7, 13 and 14, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 8 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Chicago Street Theatre, 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636, chicgostreet.org The adult-geared tale of a middle aged man trying to make ends meet, as inspired by the real-life adventures of its writer, David Sedaris, has proven a hit with audiences in the know for more than two decades.
White Christmas
THROUGH DEC. 22, Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.3255, theatreatthecenter.com. Theater at the Center concludes 2019 with a live production of the 1954 big screen classic, which features Irving Berlin standards such as the title song, “Blue Skies” and “Count Your Blessings.”
Beauty and the Beast
THROUGH NOV. 24, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23, 3 p.m. Nov. 24. Alumni Hall at Student Union and Library Building, Purdue University Northwest, 2200 169th St., Hammond. 219.989.2393, www.pnw.edu/theatre/ Purdue University Northwest’s staging of “Beauty” is a non-musical adaptation of the long-loved fable and is geared to theatergoers young and old.
Anthony Hamilton
NOV. 23, 8 p.m. The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Dr., Hammond. 866.711.7463, https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. Over the course of the last decade and a half, soul crooner Anthony Hamilton has racked up more than a dozen Grammy Award nominations. In 2009, he took one home for “You Got the Love I Need,” a collaboration with icon Al Green. Hamilton’s most recent set, “What I’m Feelin’,” came out in 2016.
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane
NOV. 22, 8 p.m. Four Winds Casino, 1111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, 866.494.6371, fourwindscasino.com. Virginia-reared songsmith Jason Mraz’ career started in California coffee shops in the early '00s. Eight years later saw the start of a critical and commercial streak with multi-platinum albums such as 2008’s “We Sing, We Dance, We Steal Things” and singles such as 2012’s “I Won’t Give Up.” His 2018 set, “Know,” continued his top-10 album streak. Opening for Mraz at Four Winds is L.A. Folk mainstay Raining Jane.
Anna Nalick
NOV. 21, 7 p.m., Sycamore Hall at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road, Portage. 219.762.5025, portagemusic.com California-reared songsmith Anna Nalick had an adult contemporary Top Ten hit in 2004 with “Breathe (2 AM)” from her debut set, “Wreck of the Day.” After that came a more than a half decade in major label limbo before she was heard from again. Her most recent set, “At Now,” was released in late 2017.