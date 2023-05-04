All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

Citizen

THROUGH JUNE 16, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. The show stars the work of artists Sarah Atlas, Nicci Briann, William Estrada, Anne Heisler, Sergio Maciel, Brittany Maldonado, Joseph Josué Mora, Hillesh Patel, Czr Prz, André Rodríguez, Cristian Roldán, Noemi Rose, Denise Ruiz, Jessica Sabogal, Diana Solís, Angie Vasquez, Vanessa Viruet and Mer Young.

Region history presentation

MAY 8, Crown Point Public Library, 122 N. Main St., Crown Point. Author and Times of Northwest Indiana columnist Joseph S. Pete will give a talk about Northwest Indiana history and his book "Secret Northwest Indiana," which just won an Indiana Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists Award, at 6 p.m. May 8 at the Crown Point Public Library at 122 N. Main St. in downtown Crown Point. "Secret Northwest Indiana: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure" tells tales of shipwrecks, Lake Michigan submarine experiments, massive ski jumps, Frank Lloyd Wright homes, Helmut Jahn buildings and more Region history.

Performances

KC and The Sunshine Band

May 6, Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. Disco hit makers KC and The Sunshine Band will perform at Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino on May 6 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Visit fourwindscasino.com.

Gladys Knight

May 12, Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. The Empress of Soul, Gladys Knight, will perform at Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino on May 12 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Visit fourwindscasino.com.

Not Your Grandma's Little Red Riding Hood

THROUGH MAY 5, Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. This new rendition of the Little Red Riding Hood fairy tale is written by Philip Potempa for TATC's Theatre for Young Audiences. The theatrical production is 50 minutes long. Starring in the show are Cara Schmitt as Little Red Riding Hood; Jeannie Rapstad as Grandma; Philip Potempa as Big Bad Wolf; and Robert Aguirre as Rob the Woodsman. Tickets are $10. Performances are 9:15 and 11:15 am. May 4 and 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. and 7:15 p.m. May 5. Call the box office at 21-836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com.

The Killers

MAY 11, Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Gary. The rock band The Killers will perform at 7 p.m. May 12 at Hard Rock Live. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

