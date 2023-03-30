All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

Fearsome Fable-Tolerable Truths

THROUGH APRIL 22, Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Miller. Artist Tom Torluemke's work will star in the exhibit Fearsome Fable-Tolerable Truths at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts. Call 219-885-9114.

Citizen

THROUGH JUNE 16, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. The show stars the work of artists Sarah Atlas, Nicci Briann, William Estrada, Anne Heisler, Sergio Maciel, Brittany Maldonado, Joseph Josué Mora, Hillesh Patel, Czr Prz, André Rodríguez, Cristian Roldán, Noemi Rose, Denise Ruiz, Jessica Sabogal, Diana Solís, Angie Vasquez, Vanessa Viruet and Mer Young.

Fiber Art

APRIL 2, Chesterton Art Center, 115 S. Fourth St., Chesterton. The Duneland Weavers Guild will present Fiber Art '23 from 1 to 4 p.m. April 2. Featured will be handwoven and knitted items, shawls, scarves and more. A style show will be held at 2 p.m.

Performances

Snarky Puppy

APRIL 1, Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Northern Indiana, Gary. Visit hardrocknorthernindiana. com. Snarky Puppy comes to Hard Rock Live on April 1. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Pitbull

APRIL 7, Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Northern Indiana, Gary. Visit hardrocknorthernindiana.com. Rapper Pitbull will perform at Hard Rock Live on April 7. Doors open at 7 p.m. All tickets are general admission for Standing Room only.

Ginuwine & Next

APRIL 8, Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Northern Indiana, Gary. Visit hardrocknorthernindiana.com. Ginuwine & Next entertain at Hard Rock Live on April 8. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Dane Cook

APRIL 22, The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, Hammond. Comedian/actor Dane Cook presents The Perfectly Shattered Tourat The Venue on April 22 at 8 p.m.

Tesla

APRIL 21, Silver Creek Event Center, Fpur Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. Rock band Tesla performs at 9 p.m. Eastern April 21 at Four Winds Casino