Events
Festa Italiana
AUG. 16-18, 5-11 p.m. Aug. 16, Noon-11 p.m. Aug. 17, Noon-8 p.m. Aug. 18, Villa Cesare Events and Banquets, 900 Eagle Ridge Drive, Schererville. 219.322.3011, villacesare.com. Italian song, dance and culinary delights for festivalgoers of all ages are on the menu for Villa Cesare Events and Banquets’s annual celebration. Cooking classes and competitions, such as spaghetti eating contests and grape stomping contests, are just some of the highlights.
European Market
SATURDAYS THROUGH OCT. 26, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thomas Centennial Park, 220 Broadway, Chesterton. Dunelandchamber.org. A summer tradition for area shoppers and weekend visitors, Chesterton’s European Market attracts food, floral, apparel and art merchants from and beyond Northwest Indiana. In addition to culinary delights and clothing selections to dress the young and old from head to toe, the market offers a variety of area musicians and acts to add to the reverie.
Southpoint US 30 Cruise
FRIDAYS THROUGH AUG. 30, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Harley Davidson of Valparaiso, 1151 U.S. 30, Valparaiso. 219.462.2223, hdvalpo.com Custom and vintage car and motorcycle owners have a chance to show off their classic rides every Friday at Harley Davidson of Valparaiso, which has proven to attract two-, three- and four-wheel enthusiasts of all ages for years. A free, family-friendly event for both the bike and car owners and the hundreds of admirers who make their way to the store every week.
Autism Family Fun Fair
AUG. 17, 2-6 p.m., All Pieces Fit, 8438 Indiana St., Merrillville. 219.525.4572, allpiecesfit.com. All Pieces Fit, which provides services for persons with autism and their families throughout the Region, is promoting fun and awareness with their first-ever fun fair. A variety of games for all ages will be available for attendees to partake.
2019 Gary Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show
AUG. 17-18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Gary/Chicago International Airport, 6001 Airport Rd., Gary. https://facebook.com/events/838630846513200/ For years, Gary International Airport has served as a staging area for planes participating in Chicago’s Air and Water Show, which is also scheduled for Aug. 16-17 along Chicago’s lakefront. This family-geared event will also showcase vintage two and four-wheel vehicles along with a bevy of food and drink options.
Lubeznik Arts Festival
AUG. 17-18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. Celebrating its 38th running this year, more than 70 artists from and beyond the Region have been selected to showcase and sell their arts, crafts and jewelry over the course of the festival’s two-day run. A variety of food options and activities for younger attendees are also scheduled.
Dam Duck Tape and Cardboard Regatta
AUG. 17, 12 p.m., Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart. 219.942.2489, cityofhobart.org. Held in conjunction with and a highlight of the City of Hobart’s annual Lakefront Festival, participants have the chance to showcase their homemade boats and put them into competition on Lake George. The boats will be on display at noon with the race scheduled for 3 p.m.
Exhibits
Bob Palmieri: Straight Shooters
THROUGH SEPT. 8, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. A selection of photographs by the accomplished photographer, whose works have been published throughout the decades.
The Chicago Imagists: Before and After
THROUGH OCT. 19, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. The works of a handful of late and still-vital Windy City-based artists, including Roger Brown, Ed Paschke, Jeff Koons and Ray Yoshida, will be shown in Lubeznik Center’s summer show. “Imagists” showcases works depicting the highs and lows of city life.
Seven
THROUGH AUG. 31, 12-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday. Union Street Gallery, 1527 Otto Ave., Chicago Heights. 708.754.2601, unionstreetgallery.org. For its annual exhibit open to artists of all degrees of expertise, Union Street Gallery has directed its participants to incorporate seven, either as a number or within the context of their art, in order to be considered. This exhibit also serves as a fundraiser, with proceeds going to the gallery.
Travel: Faces and Places
THROUGH SEPT. 1. Southern Shore Art Association, 724 Franklin St., Michigan City. Noon to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. 219.879.4980. For its August show, “Travel” showcases recent works by Southern Shore Art Association members.
Fun and Games
THROUGH SEPT. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Rising Phoenix Gallery, 2803 Franklin St., Michigan City. 480.216.2583, risingphxgallery.com. Lafayette-based painter Terri Duncan will be showcasing a series of original mixed media works in Rising Phoenix Gallery’s August exhibit.
Renee McGinnis: Tales From The Biosphere
THROUGH AUG. 25, Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1060 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. The seventh installment in South Shore Arts’ “Outstanding Midwest Artist,” McGinnis, who is based in Chicago, has seen her works showcased throughout the Chicagoland areas as well as in New York City, Australia and Germany. “Tales” features original paintings of decaying ships and dilapidated factories against nature backgrounds.
Celebrating our 61st National Park
THROUGH SEPT. 21, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond. 219.989.7979. southshorecva.com. This interactive exhibit will give visitors just a glimpse of what the Indiana Dunes National Park has to offer: beautiful forests, meadows and lake beaches with towering dunes nestled among towns and cities in Northwest Indiana that are friendly and welcoming.
Performance
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
AUG. 16-25, 8 p.m. Aug. 16-17 and 23-24 and 3 p.m. Aug. 18 and 25, First United Methodist Church, 6635 Hohman Ave., Hammond. 219.614.6835, genesiusguild.com. Genesius Guild’s production of Larry Gelbart and Stephen Sondeheim’s 1962 Tony Award winning musical comedy, which includes songs such as “Comedy Tonight” and “Pretty Little Picture,” runs at First United Methodist Church for two weekends only.
Keep Your Guard Up, Smitty Harbinger
AUG. 17-18, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17 and 2 p.m. Aug. 18, Beatniks On Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. 219.852.0848, beatniksonconkey.com. Region writer and performer Tim Campos’ latest production to be staged at Beatniks pays homage to slapstick comedies from the 1920s in the vein of Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin. There are, though, plenty of present-day twists and nods to blend with the nostalgic comedy hijinks.
Tom Dreesen
AUG. 17, 7 p.m., Memorial Opera House, 104 E. Indiana Ave., Valparaiso. 219.548.9137, mohlive.com. Harvey –reared and a Thornton High School graduate, stand-up icon Dreesen was a favorite with Johnny Carson in the '70s and '80s, with many an appearance on “The Tonight Show.” Frank Sinatra also took Dreesen under his wing. For more than a dozen years, he served as Old Blue Eyes’ opening act. His Memorial Opera House show is billed as “An Evening of Laughter and Stories of Sinatra.”
2019 Prairie Magic Music Festival
AUG. 17, 1 p.m., Sunset Hill Farm Campground, 35 E. 700 North, Valparaiso. 219.465.3586, portercountyparks.org. For the 2019 Prairie Magic Music Festival, Porter County Parks Department is bringing together a trio of roots rock greats: East L.A. rock icons Los Lobos, best known for their mid-`80s cover of Richie Valens “La Bamba,” Windy City-based Grammy nominated songsmith Robbie Fulks and St. Louis-based Americana mainstays Bottle Rockets. The family-friendly event, with games and events geared towards young ones, is a rain or shine event.
50 Cent, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
AUG. 17, 7 p.m., The Pavilion at Wolf Lake Park, 2324 Calumet Ave., Hammond. wolflakepavilion.com. After years of musical workshopping and struggle, Curtis Jackson – best known to the world as 50 Cent – arguably owned hip-hop in 2003 with his major label debut, “Get Rich or Die Tryin’.” Selling more than 15 million albums worldwide, “Rich” remains a hip-hop benchmark after more than a decade and a half. His Wolf Lake Park compadres, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, are no mere opening act: the West Coast rap icons mid/late '90s sets, most notably 1995’s “E: 1999 Eternal,” is still a favorite amongst the hip-hop faithful.