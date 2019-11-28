Events
Winter Lights Drive Thru
THROUGH JAN. 1, 6 -9 p.m., Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian St., Valparaiso. 219.465.3586, portercountyparks.org/winterlights. Holiday and winter festivalgoers can partake in this Region tradition. Winter Lights Drive Thru opened immediately following Sunset Hill’s annual Winter Lights Night Festival on Nov. 23.
An Afternoon with Gloria Steinem
DEC. 1, 4 p.m. James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex at Purdue University Northwest’s Westville Campus, 1401 US Hwy. 421, Westville, IN. 219.785.5377, www.pnw.edu/sinai-forum/ The equal rights trailblazer saw the 50th anniversary of Ms. magazine, which she co-founded and continues to serve as an inspiration for like-minded magazines, websites and writers today. This year saw the publishing of her most recent novel, “The Truth Will Set You Free, But First It Will P**s You Off.”
Shrine Circus
NOV. 29-DEC. 1, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29, 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Nov. 30, 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1, Hammond Civic Center, 5825 Sohl Ave., Hammond. 219.853.6378. The human and animal talents of the Shrine Circus, both on the ground and in the air, returns to Hammond Civic Center. Proceeds from the circus will go to Orak Shriners.
Holiday Lights
THROUGH JAN. 5, dusk nightly, downtown whiting at 119th St. http://www.whitingevents.com/ Many businesses in downtown Whiting are pulling out all stops with their holiday displays. Their lighting designs and animated displays make for a pleasant night walk or drive down 119th Street this holiday season.
Hometown Holiday Celebration
NOV. 30, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thomas Centennial Park, 220 Broadway, Chesterton, and throughout downtown Chesterton. 219.926.5513, dunelandchamber.org Duneland Chamber of Commerce rings in the holiday season with a farmers market, carriage rides and open houses from many downtown Chesterton shops and restaurants. A Tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. and a Twilight Christmas Parade kicks off shortly afterwards.
Parade of Lights and Holiday Magic Events
NOV. 30, 1 p.m.- 9 p.m., multiple locations in downtown Lowell. 219.696.1570, Lowell.net. This year marks the 21st running of the Town of Lowell’s annual Christmastime celebration. Scheduled highlights include the Winterfest at Olde Town Square, a candy cane hunt at Liberty Park, the Parade of Lights between Evergreen Park and Legion Park and the tree lighting ceremony, also at Legion Park.
2019 Christmas in the Park
NOV. 29-DEC. 21, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 29, 4-7 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 14 and 21, Prairie West Park, 93rd St and Oakridge Drive, St. John. 219.365.6465, stjohnin.com. St. John’s holiday celebration kicks off with their 15th annual tree lighting ceremony, with music courtesy of the Lake Central band and Choir on Nov. 29. A celebration of all things Minion is planned for Nov. 30. St. John’s festivities are rounded out by a visit from Santa Nov. 7, the Grinch Dec. 14 and a Christmas photo booth Dec. 21.
Winter Fest
NOV. 30, 5-7 p.m., William E. Urschel Pavilion at Central Park Plaza, 70 Fayette St., Valparaiso. 219.548.4888, http://centralparkplazavalpo.com/ Valparaiso Parks and Recreation Department kicks off the 2019 holiday season with their annual Winter Fest. Highlights of the festival include caroling, hot chocolate and the lighting of the 30-foot Christmas tree in Central Park Plaza.
Frozen Fever
NOV. 29, 4-7 p.m. Schererville Community Center, 500 E. Joliet St., Schererville. 219.865.5530, schererville.org. “Frozen 2” may have made its way to theaters last week, but Anna and Elsa have found time to come to the Region to celebrate. Santa, Rudolph, the Grinch and Frosty the Snowman are expected to join the sisters as well.
Exhibits
Small Gifts
THROUGH JAN. 11, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Tall Grass Arts, 367 Artists Walk, Park Forest. 708.748.3377, tallgrassarts.org . For their final show of 2019, Tall Grass Arts is showcasing original two dimensional and three dimensional works, from paintings and photographs and much more, from area artists. The wintry themed and inspired pieces are also priced for art-minded gift givers this holiday season.
Things That Go Bump In the Night
THROUGH FEB. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, South Shore Arts Gallery, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. A dozen artists created original works inspired by Maurice Sendak’s classic 1963 children’s work for “Bump.” The exhibit is one of two South Shore Arts shows taking its cue from “Wild Things:” The second exhibit, “Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition,” is scheduled to open following “Bump’s” run.
The Gift of Art
THROUGH NOV. 30, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Chesterton Art Center, 115 S. 4th St., Chesterton. illianaartists.com. Chesterton Art Center turns its gallery walls over to Illiana Artists and their “Gift of Art” exhibit. Illiana Artists is made up of nearly a dozen watercolorists, photographers oil and acrylic painters and are based at Munster’s Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Living Architecture
THROUGH JAN. 4, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery and Susan Block Gallery, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. The works featured in this group exhibit, which features the work of nearly two dozen artists, highlights the significant role immigrants have made on and beyond art.
Language of Abstraction
THROUGH DEC. 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Christopher Art Gallery at Prairie State College, 202 S. Halsted St., Chicago Heights. 708.709.7738, prairiestate.edu/artgallery. A trio of artists – Karen Gubitz, Betty Cleeland and Dustin London – showcase their abstract expressionist pieces in Christopher Art Gallery’s November exhibit.
Perceived Realities
THROUGH DEC. 2, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, NIPSCO Art Education Studios, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. “Perceived Realities” is a collection of original works from Region-based painter Dorothy Graden. The works in the show are based on Graden’s experiences hiking through Southwestern America.
Betty LaDuke: Social Justice Revisited: Remembering, Reliving, Resisting
THROUGH DEC. 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University, Center for the Arts, 1709 Chapel Dr., Valparaiso. 219.464.5365, valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art . Born in the Bronx and based in Oregon, LaDuke’s half century-plus body of work has inspired generations of artists who have followed.
Performance
The Santaland Diaries
THROUGH DEC. 14, 8 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 13 and 14, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 8 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Chicago Street Theatre, 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636, chicgostreet.org The adult-geared tale of a middle aged man trying to make ends meet, as inspired by the real-life adventures of its writer, David Sedaris, has proven a hit with audiences for more than two decades.
White Christmas
THROUGH DEC. 22, Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road., Munster. 219.836.3255, theatreatthecenter.com. Theater at the Center concludes 2019 with a live production of the 1954 big screen classic, which features Irving Berlin standards such as the title song, “Blue Skies” and “Count Your Blessings.”
Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical
NOV. 29-Dec. 15, 8 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 6-7 and 12-14 and 2 p.m. Dec. 1, 8, and 15. Memorial Opera House, 104 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso. 219.548.9137, mohlive.com. Meredith Wilson’s version of the Christmas classic, featuring songs such as “Pinecones and Hollyberries” and the longtime favorite “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” comes to the Region for Memorial Opera House’s final production of 2019.
A Beatnik Babe and Boys Christmas
NOV. 30-DEC. 1, 8 p.m. Nov. 30, 2 p.m. Dec. 1, Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. 219. 852.0848, beatniksonconkey.com. A tradition at the Hammond venue since opening its doors more than a decade ago, “A Beatnik Babe and Boys Christmas” is Beatniks’ 2019 holiday variety show. Featuring all original short works, “Beatnik” is geared for mature audiences.
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
THROUGH DEC. 15, 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and 14, 7 p.m. Nov. 29, Dec. 5, 8 p.m. Dec. 6, and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Chicago Street Theatre, 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636, chicgostreet.org Based on the early '70s children’s novel, “Pageant” follows a holiday production with six unruly siblings mixed in for laughs.
A Christmas Carol
NOV. 30, 4 p.m. 4th Street Theater, 125 4th St., Chesterton. 219.926.7875, 4thstreetncca.com. Region-based actor and director Grant Fitch brings more than 30 characters to life in his self-penned and performed interpretation of the Charles Dickens classic, which he has brought to Region-based audiences for more than two decades.
Straight No Chaser
NOV. 29, 8 p.m. Four Winds Casino, 1111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, 866.494.6371, fourwindscasino.com. The Indiana University-formed vocal ensemble “Straight No Chaser” continues to dazzle audiences throughout the country as well as push musical boundaries for themselves: their seventh full-length studio set, last year’s “One Shot,” finds them putting their harmonic blend on favorites from Simon & Garfunkel, Fleetwood Mac and James Brown.
George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic
Nov. 29, 8 p.m. The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. 866.711.7463, https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. George Clinton never has brought two turntables or samplers on stage at the height of his influence and his popularity in the '70s and '80s fronting the separate yet equally innovative ensembles Parliament and Funkadelic. His influence on those who did is immeasurable. Clinton-led albums such as Parliament’s 1975 “Mothership Connection” and Funkadelic’s 1971 “Maggot Brain” remain classics after all these years.