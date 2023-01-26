All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events and Exhibits

Sense & Sensibility

THROUGH MARCH 24, South Shore Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. The exhibit, curated by Dorman and Touluemke, will feature the works of Bradley Biancardi, Ellen Green, Tyrue "Slang" Jones, Nina Rizzo, William Staples, Ann Toebbe, Pedro Velez and Gabriel Viilla. An Artist Reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 26. A panel discussion will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 28.

Celebrating Black Artists

THROUGH FEB. 17, Brauer Museum of Art, Valparaiso University. The exhibit "Celebrating Black Artists" will feature the work of 18 artists including William “Prophet” Blackmon and Jackie Haliburton, Ralph Arnold, Tarrance Corbin, Danny Campbell, Charles Bibbs, Romare Bearden, Charles White, Dawood Bey, Richard Hunt and Kara Walker. Visit valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art/exhibitions/

Performances

Late Nite Catechism

JAN. 29, Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. The 30th anniversary of "Late Nite Catechism" will be featured at 3 p.m. Jan. 29. A pre-show dinner option will be held in the CVPA ballroom prior to the event. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with dinner at 1 p.m. A dinner by Trama Catering will be featured prior to the show. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 5:30 p.m.

The Neverly Brothers

FEB. 11, The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. The Neverly Brothers will perform a rock tribute with sings from Elvis to The Beatles at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11. A dinner by Trama Catering will be featured prior to the show. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for concert only. Dinner costs an additional $45 plus tax and gratuity. For tickets to the show, call 219-836-3255 or visit theatreatthecenter.com. For dinner reservations, call 219-836-1930, ext. 2.

Disney on Ice

Through Feb. 5, United Center and Allstate Arena."Disney on Ice Presents Frozen and Encanto" through Jan. 29 at United Center and Feb. 2-5 at Allstate Arena. Visit disneyonice.com for prices, showtimes and other information.

Valentine's Brass Quintet

FEB. 5, Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Musicians from Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra will perform at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students. Seating is general admission.