All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or cancelled as of press time.

Valparaiso Popcorn Festival

SEPT. 10, 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m., downtown Valparaiso. https://valparaisoevents.com. The longtime recipient of The Times’ Best of the Region award, this year marks the 42nd running of Valparaiso’s Popcorn Festival. Along with more than 250 food, craft and arts vendors, this year’s festival includes 1 5K walk/run at 7:30 a.m., the annual Popcorn Parade at 10 a.m. and games and activities for youngsters. Musical highlights include Region favorites Crawpuppies, Tom Petty tribute band The Insiders and '80s new wave retro band The Spazmatics.

Reptiles and More Expo

SEPT. 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., A & B Auction and Flea Market, 2307 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City. facebook.com/michigancityreptileexpo. Thousands of amphibians, reptiles, small mammals and birds will be showcased and available to bring home in this expo, along with the necessary equipment and tanks to properly house and care for the creatures. Future reptile expos are scheduled for Oct. 29 and Nov. 19.

Apple Fest Arts and Craft Show

SEPT. 10-11, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Garwood Orchard, 5911 W. 50 S., LaPorte. facebook.com/AppleFestAtGarwoodOrchard. This year marks the 40th running of the Apple Fest Arts and Craft Show, which is a favorite with the vendors who set up shop at LaPorte’s Garwood Orchard and area attendees.

Bark in the Park Pet Fair

SEPT. 17, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Centennial Park, 1005 South Centennial Drive, Munster. 219.836.7275, facebook.com/munster.parks1. Four-legged friend-themed demonstrations, care and training tips and contests will be held at Munster Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Bark in the Park Pet Fair. Vendors with the family pet in mind will also set up shop at Centennial Park for this event.

Sunflower Festival

SEPT. 10-11 and 17-18, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Johnson’s Farm Produce, 8960 East Ridge Rd., Hobart. 219.962.1383, johnsonsfarmproduce.com. Attendees of Johnson Farm Produce’s annual Sunflower Festival have the farm’s goat village, obstacle course, tram rides and pedal carts at their disposal over the course of the festival’s run.

Art Blitz 2021

SEPT. 17-18, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E, Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, artbarnschool.org. Live art demonstrations and activities for attendees young and old are planned for Art Barn School of Art’s annual Blitz. Live music, an instrument petting zoo and the opportunity to view Art Barn’s permanent collection are amongst the many highlights planned for this year’s festivities. Mask wearing, social distancing and reduced indoor capacity measures will be implemented.

Flashback Prom

SEPT. 10, 7-11 p.m. LaPorte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., LaPorte. singingco.com. The past comes to the present when LaPorte Civic Auditorium becomes a retro high school prom. Favorites from decades past will be spun and attendees are encouraged to come in their era’s prom attire.

Little Cousin Jasper Festival

SEPT. 9-10, Jasper County Courthouse, 115 W. Washington St., Rensselaer. 219.866.5001, littlecousinjasperfestival.com. An annual tradition celebrating Jasper County past and present, this year’s Little Cousin Jasper Festival lineup includes a parade, car show, a 5K walk and run, baby photo contest, cornhole tournament and variety of food and drink vendors.

Winfield Harvest Festival

SEPT. 17, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m., Randolph Community Park, 11900 Randolph St., Winfield. 219.662.2665, https://www.winfield.in.gov/harvest-festival. There’s something for everyone at Winfield’s annual Harvest Festival. Kids can go on pony rides and go trick or treating, while adults can sample offerings from Crown Brewing in the festival’s beer garden. A 5K run/walk is scheduled prior to the festival’s opening at 8 a.m. and more than three dozen food trucks will also hold court at Randolph Street Park.

Harvest Tyme Fall Festival

SEPT. 10-11 and 17-18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Harvest Tyme Farm Park, 17904 Grant St., Lowell. 219.440.2386, harvesttymefun.com. A longtime fall favorite for festival goers both local and outside of the Region, Harvest Tyme’s annual festival runs weekends throughout the months of September and October. Highlights include mazes for both novices and experienced walkers of all ages, a corn maze, carnival rides and games, hay rides and a petting zoo.

Sunflower Fair

SEPT. 17, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m., Indiana Ave and Harrison St., LaPorte. 219.324.8584, sunflowerfair.com. Held every third Saturday in September and celebrating its 23rd running this year, more than 100 arts, crafts and food vendors are expected to be on hand. Activities planned for the festival, which is brought to life by the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, include a barbecue rib cook-off, a kid’s fun zone and live music by area talent.

Crown Point Farmers Market

SEPT. 10, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. 219.662.3250, crownpoint.in.gov/373/Farmers-Market. More than five dozen, food, arts, crafts, clothing and jewelry vendors set up shop every Saturday at Crown Point’s Bulldog Park for their Saturday Farmers’ Market. Live music and a splash pad for the kids are additional highlights of the market, which is scheduled to run through Sept. 24.

Park Forest Art Fair

SEPT. 17-18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Main St. between Western Ave and Orchard Drive, Park Forest. 708.748.3377, tallgrassarts.org. Hosted by the Park Forest-based Tall Grass Arts Association and an ongoing event for more than six decades, this year’s fair will showcase the works of more than 60 artists covering a myriad of arts and crafts styles. Children’s activities are also scheduled as well as a music festival, which is made up of an eclectic mix of jazz, R&B, rock and acoustic acts from the Region.

Author Appearance

SEPT. 10, 10 a.m. at Michigan City Public Library, 100 E. 4th St., Michigan City. "Secret Northwest Indiana" author Joseph S. Pete will give a talk to the Michigan City Historical Society about his new book, which explores the Indiana Dunes National Park, shipwrecks, Lake Michigan submarines and more Calumet Region history.

Duneland Weavers Guild Meeting

SEPT. 10, 10 a.m. to noon, 402 Broadway, Chesterton. The Duneland Weavers Guild will resume meeting for the year on Sept. 10. This month the program will be Show and Tell of what the members have worked on this past summer, and a Welcome Back. Anyone who is interested in the fiber arts is invited to attend any of the meetings.

Exhibits

Moniquemeloche presents …

THROUGH OCT. 21, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. Lubeznik Center of the Arts’ summer showcase features the works of artists who call the Chicago-based Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago’s West Loop home.

79th Annual Salon Show

SEPT. 9- NOV. 6. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. With its origins traced back to the late 1930s and an annual event since the mid '40s, South Shore Arts’ annual Salon Show is a longtime highlight in and beyond the Region art strata. The juror for this year’s show is Chicago based artist and instructor Chris Cosnowski.

Piggyback Art Show

THROUGH SEPT. 24, 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Studio 659, 1413 119th St., Whiting. 219.659.8828, studio659.org. Studio 659’s current exhibit features works by Region-based artists who make something new based on old pieces of art or unique items.

Progressions in Fabrics

THROUGH SEPT. 19. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E, Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, artbarnschool.org. Art Barn School Of Art’s final summer exhibition is this group show, consisting of original fabric and ceramic works created by a quartet of Region based artists.

Performances

The Last Lifeboat

SEPT. 9-25, 8 p.m. Sept. 9-10, 16-17 and 23-24, 2 p.m. Sept. 11, 18 and 25. Towle Theater, 5205 Hohman Ave., Hammond. 219.937.8780, towletheater.org. Towle Theater’s fall production is the story of J. Bruce Ismay, whose company built the Titanic and whose fate was sealed when he opted to save himself rather than go down with his doomed creation.

Lightning Bug Music Festival

SEPT. 9-10, 11 a.m. Sunset Hill Farm, 775 Meridian Road, Valparaiso. lightningbugmusicfestival.com. Over the course of only seven years, Lightning Bug Music festival is already deemed one of the Region’s best live music events. First staged in 2015, Lighting Bug crosses a myriad of musical genres, providing live music afficionados from and beyond the Region the opportunity to catch, blues, bluegrass, rock and acoustic greats from throughout the country. Headlining this year’s festival on both nights is the adventurous New Jersey-based Americana band Railroad Earth. More than a dozen performers and bands, such as Ghost Light, Duane Betts, Cedric Burnside and The Lil Smokies, are also on the two-day bill. Camping is allowed for the first time at Sunset Hill Farm for this year’s festival.

Australian Pink Floyd

SEPT 9, 8 p.m. Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo. fourwindscasino.com. With the original groundbreaking classic rockers retired from the stage for more than a quarter century, Australian Pink Floyd has emerged as one of the best next best things. More than 4 million Floyd aficionados have taken in the sounds and sights of the ensemble throughout the globe over the course of nearly three decades.