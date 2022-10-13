All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events

Pumpkin Festival

Weekends through Oct. 31. Johnson’s Farm Produce, 8960 E. Ridge Road, Hobart. 219.962.1383, Johnsonsfarmproduce.com/. Celebrate Halloween early and bring home your pumpkin for Oct. 31 at Johnson Hill Farms’ Pumpkin Festival, which is running weekends through Oct. 30. Other activities include the farm’s obstacle course, train rides, a jump pad, a pipe swing, wall ball games and duck races at their fun farm, to name just a few. The festival will be held rain or shine. Last admission to Johnson Farm Produce’s Pumpkin Festival is 5 p.m.

Harvest Tyme Fall Festival

Weekends through October, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Harvest Tyme Farm Park, 17904 Grant St., Lowell. 219.440.2386, harvesttymefun.com. A longtime fall favorite for festival goers both local and outside of the Region, Harvest Tyme’s annual festival runs weekends throughout October. Highlights include mazes for both novices and experienced walkers of all ages, a corn maze, carnival rides and games, hay rides and a petting zoo.

Chicago Southland International Film Festival

OCT. 13-15, Governors State University, 1 University Parkway, University Park. Visit govst.edu/csiff. The Chicago Southland International Film Festival features a diverse collection of films including "Shame of Chicago," "Mustang Saviors," "SymBionic,’" ‘The Guitar Thief," "Bump in the Night," and more. Films will also be available virtually.

Exhibits

Moniquemeloche presents …

THROUGH OCT. 21, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. Lubeznik Center of the Arts’ summer showcase features the works of artists who call the Chicago-based Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago’s West Loop home.

79th Annual Salon Show

THROUGH NOV. 6. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. With its origins traced back to the late 1930s and an annual event since the mid-'40s, South Shore Arts’ annual Salon Show is a longtime highlight in and beyond the Region art strata. The juror for this year’s show is Chicago based artist and instructor Chris Cosnowski. The awards ceremony for the show is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 2.

Mi Familia

THROUGH NOV. 12, 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Studio 659, 1413 119th St., Whiting. 219.659.8828, studio659.org. Studio 659’s current exhibit is a showcase of altars and artwork with Day of the Dead themes by Region-based artists.

Duneland Plein Air Painters

THROUGH OCT. 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E., Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, artbarnschool.org. For more than a dozen years, this group of Region-based artists have taken to the great outdoors to capture the natural surroundings on a weekly basis from April to October. Duneland Plein Air Painters’ exhibit at Art Barn School of Art is a showcase of the members’ recent works.

Performances

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Four Old Broads

THROUGH OCT. 16, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13-15, 2 p.m. Oct. 16, Footlight Theatre, 1705 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.874.4305, footlightplayers.org/. Footlight Players’ second production of its 2022-23 season is this comedy following a quartet of quirky elderly women who reside in an assisted living facility and try to uncover why their fellow residents are becoming ill.

Spamalot

THROUGH OCT. 16, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14-15, 2 p.m. Oct. 16 LaPorte Little Theatre Club, 218 A St., LaPorte. 219.362.5113, laportelittletheatreclub.com. LaPorte Little Theatre Club’s summer production is the Monty Python hit musical based on their 1975 classic “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” The production took home a trio of Tony Awards, including Best Musical, in 2005. Featuring Python standards “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This” and “Fisch Schlapping Song,” “Spamalot’s” pre-Broadway run starting in late 2004 at Chicago’s Schubert Theatre was a hot ticket in its time for many theatergoers and Python enthusiasts.

Misery

THROUGH OCT. 22, 8 p.m. Oct. 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Chicago Street Theatre, 154 Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636, chicagostreet.org. Chicago Street Theatre kicks off its 2022-23 season with a production of the Stephen King thriller-turned 1990 box office hit starring James Caan and Kathy Bates, which finds a celebrated author injured in a car accident in the care of his demented “number one fan.”